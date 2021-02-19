1h ago

add bookmark

No jab for Limpopo premier as first batch of health workers get vaccine

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Johnson & Johnson logo is seen in front of a medical syringe and a vial with coronavirus vaccine.
A Johnson & Johnson logo is seen in front of a medical syringe and a vial with coronavirus vaccine.
SOPA Images/Getty
  • The first batch of healthcare workers in Limpopo received their Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.
  • Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha was not in the queue.
  • The Provincial health HOD explained that most leaders could not be vaccinated due to certain regulatory conditions attached to the vaccine, which was approved for healthcare workers.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha did not receive a Covid-19 vaccine as the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses began to be administered to healthcare workers in the province on Friday.

Head of the Provincial Department of Health Dr Thokozani Mhlongo explained that there were certain regulatory conditions attached to the rollout of the vaccines.

“Partly is that there are various bodies that these vaccines must go through. The vaccine has been tested in other countries, but in our country we have to adhere to a protocol.

“The study has been approved for healthcare workers in particular. However, authorities managed to make a special concession for the President [Cyril Ramaphosa], and the [National] Minister of Health and the MEC [Dr Phophi Ramathuba] to be vaccinated,” Mhlongo said.

She said there was still no approval that other leaders could be vaccinated.

“We therefore don’t want to compromise the study by putting the Premier on the spot,” Mhlongo said, pointing out that she cannot be vaccinated despite being a qualified medical doctor as she was classified as an administrator.

The first batch of the healthcare workers were vaccinated at Mankweng Hospital before authorities proceeded to Polokwane Provincial hospital with much fanfare.

A total of 39 vaccine sites have been identified across the province.

However, it was still unknown how many of the health workers have exercised their right not to be vaccinated.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba indicated that the vaccination process of health workers, in the public and private sector, was expected to be completed by the end of next week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stan mathabathapolokwanelimpopocoronavirus
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R120K each
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
43% - 69 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
23% - 36 votes
No, I don't think they need it
34% - 55 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-0.80)
ZAR/GBP
20.59
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.93)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-2.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.80)
Gold
1779.71
(+0.40)
Silver
27.23
(+1.34)
Platinum
1274.00
(+1.59)
Brent Crude
62.59
(-0.71)
Palladium
2362.42
(+0.95)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo