1h ago

add bookmark

'No jab, no job?' - Education dept says no teacher is compelled to get Covid-19 vaccination

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • The department says teachers are not compelled to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • It said reports of "no jab, no job" were "misinformation". 
  • The department has vaccinated more than 500 000 workers. 

The Department of Basic Education says it at no stage compelled employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19. 

On Wednesday, the department said it had noted reports regarding a circular it had distributed on 23 July, signed by Director-General Mathanzima Mweli.

The department said these reports were "misleading and misinformation".

"The 'no jab, no job' narrative emanating from an article carried in a Johannesburg-based newspaper earlier this week has seemingly created confusion and fear among educators."

ALSO READ | Covid-19: We hope that 7% of teachers will change their mind and vaccinate - Lesufi

The department said the circular strongly recommended that its workers to be vaccinated, but at no stage did it seek to compel them.

"The department is also aware that an extract from the seven-page circular has been shared on social media platforms, resulting in unnecessary anxiety and panic among teachers who did not vaccinate."

The department said the circular was to provide guidance regarding the operational requirements for educators employed in terms of the Employment of Educators Act of 1998, following the implementation of the sector's vaccination programme. 

"The circular also serves as a guide to managing vulnerable employees in the context of the current pandemic. The department has strongly recommended that education sector personnel should get vaccinated, but at no stage did DBE seek to compel employees to be vaccinated.

"In fact, in the circular, the department says that 'it respects the rights of educator who opt not to be vaccinated on constitutional, religious, cultural, comorbidity or medical grounds'."

The department added that teachers who opted not to vaccinate, or were concerned about their comorbidity or medical condition/illness, should apply to the relevant provincial departments for leave. 

ALSO READ | About 90% of private school staff vaccinated as unions urge teachers to be 'vaccine ambassadors'

It added that the teachers would be dealt with according to leave and sick leave provisions in terms of the Employment of Educators Act. 

The department said teachers who were also not in a position to satisfactorily perform their duties required of them or because of medical condition, such matters will be handed in terms of the Labour Relations Act read in conjunction with the employment of educators' act.

It said:

Where an educator simply refuses to report for duty without a valid reason and based on a reasonable instruction by the employer, such matters will be handled in terms of the disciplinary procedures of the Employment of Educators Act. The circular seeks to provide steps that must be taken to accommodate teachers who are not able to vaccinate for a variety of reasons.

The department urged workers to apply the contents of the circular appropriately to meet the intended objective of assisting in creating stability in the schooling system under the Covid-19 conditions.

In the circular, the department said while it was not mandatory for teachers to be vaccinated, it had put the necessary measures in place to ensure that teachers felt safe and were encouraged to take the vaccine. 

"Educators that have opted not to take the vaccine and those who have taken the vaccine are also required to report for duty when schools reopen," it said. 

The circular also stated that, after considering the educators' reasons for opting not to be vaccinated, "the employer reserves the right to deal with such educators in terms of either operational requirements, incapacity procedures as contemplated in terms of the Labour Relations Act, No. 66 of 1998 read conjunction with the Employment of Educators Act, No 76 of 1998".

ALSO READ | #UnrestSA: DBE has a plan for school staff who could not get a Covid-19 jab due to riots

It also stipulated that, while it respects the rights of teachers who opt not to be vaccinated - on constitutional, religious, cultural, comorbidity or medical grounds - they would be required to submit detailed medical reports showing how taking the vaccine would "pose a health hazard" to them. 

Schools reopened on Monday for the third term. The department's drive has managed to vaccinate more than 517 000 workers out of 582 000.

At the close of the programme in the sector, more than 517 000 education personnel out of 582 000 had received their vaccines.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
45% - 1414 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
44% - 1361 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.71
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.43
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,807.90
+0.5%
Silver
24.98
+1.2%
Palladium
2,628.86
+0.8%
Platinum
1,070.75
+1.5%
Brent Crude
74.48
-0.0%
Top 40
62,369
+1.9%
All Share
68,526
+1.8%
Resource 10
70,272
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,347
+2.8%
Financial 15
12,825
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the...

3h ago

SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the feeling'
Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'

3h ago

Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA

8h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA
How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each...

8h ago

How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each other's victories'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top

6h ago

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top
End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics

7h ago

End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics
SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m...

10h ago

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs
Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title

10h ago

Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title
Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'

11h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'
Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens

12h ago

Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

11h ago

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals

12h ago

Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals
Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place

15h ago

Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place
Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'

16h ago

Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'
No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final

18h ago

No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final
Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'

27 Jul

Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'
Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the...

27 Jul

Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the country'
Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal

27 Jul

Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal
SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out...

27 Jul

SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out with a bang'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo