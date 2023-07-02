47m ago

Share

No luck: Man claims he lost R42m Lotto jackpot after machine jams. Public Protector disagrees

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.
  • A lotto "winner" could not claim his jackpot prize because the machine jammed.
  • However, Ithuba confirmed his lotto ticket was validated for the amount of R37.50.
  • The Public Protector found that the Department of Trade and Industry had attended to his complaint.

A lotto player believes his luck turned into tragedy after a lotto machine jammed while reading his ticket, making it impossible for the operator, Ithuba, to verify the numbers.

This was revealed in the findings of the Public Protector into allegations that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition failed to address a complaint by Alex Magagula against the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

In the complaint, in 2018, Magagula said he bought a lotto ticket and subsequently won the jackpot.

On 9 September 2016, he went to redeem the ticket at a retailer in Gezina, Pretoria, however, the lotto machine jammed, at the time of reading the ticket.

He then went to another terminal at the Sinoville Post Office the following day and he was paid R37.50.

He, however, claimed the winning ticket was worth R42 million.

In August 2017, Magagula approached the department and provided it with the NLC report.

He requested a meeting with the department to resolve the matter.

But no meeting was forthcoming, leading him to approach the Public Protector to intervene.

The executive manager for legal at the NLC, Tsietsi Maselwa, provided the Public Protector with a response letter, dated 25 March 2019, indicating that Magagula's complaint was investigated by the NLC in 2017.

It confirmed his lotto ticket was validated for the amount of R37.50.

READ | Another 'boyfriend' vanishes with woman's R1.6 million pension payout in 'black money' scam

The NLC investigation revealed that the initial terminal in Gezina did not validate Magagula's ticket - it was only validated at Sinoville Post Office, at which the correct amount of R37.50 was paid to him.

Ithuba confirmed the coupon he presented was paid correctly, and that his ticket was not a jackpot-winning ticket.

The jackpot, at the time, was rolled over and won at a much later date. 

The Public Protector found the allegation that the department had failed to attend to the complaint was unsubstantiated. 

The report further found that Magagula's complaint was investigated by the NLC in compliance with the Lotteries Act.

Following the investigation, a meeting was held between Magagula, the department and the NLC, at which the prize payout process was explained to Magagula. 

He was invited to provide the original coupon to assist Ithuba to obtain the numbers he played, which he failed to provide.

"Furthermore, the NLC, Ithuba and an independent auditor confirmed that the complainant did not win the R42 million jackpot nor was it won by anyone during the relevant Powerball draw," the report said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national lotteries commissiondisputelotto
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
25% - 436 votes
Expected a higher number
73% - 1279 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 32 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.55
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
901.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,226.84
0.0%
Gold
1,919.63
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo