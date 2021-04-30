No Magashule, Supra is still suspended, says North West ANC co-ordinator

Ace Magashule is accused of protecting "ill-disciplined" comrades.

The ANC in the North West insists Supra Mahumapelo is still suspended for five years.

Magashule is said to have reinstated Mahumapelo into the party following his appeal.

The North West ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) has expressed disappointment in secretary-general Ace Magashule for protecting "ill-disciplined" comrades.

This after Magashule wrote a letter to suspended North West ANC heavyweight Supra Mahumapelo throwing him a lifeline after he appealed his suspension from the party.

Magashule said considering the appeal, Mahumapelo and ally Bitsa Lenkopane's membership in the ANC remained intact.

However, ANC IPC co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke said this was not the case.

He said:

As far as the provincial structure is concerned, there is no appeal pending with the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals and therefore, the decision of the provincial disciplinary committee remains in force and intact.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane were suspended from the ANC for five years, and the former is due to undergo mentorship from former president Thabo Mbeki.

On Thursday, News24 saw the "appeal against suspension" letters addressed to the secretary-general.

The letters acknowledged their appeals would be handled by the ANC's national disciplinary committee of appeal (NDCA).

"Your letter, dated 29 April 2021, appealing against your suspension by the North West IPC is acknowledged. In your letter, you have formally lodged your appeal against the decision in terms of rule 26.36 of the constitution. Your appeal has been referred to the NDCA. Your membership of the ANC remains intact," Magashule said.

Chauke disputed that, calling Magashule's letter "suspicious".

"For the record, there is no appeal served on the African National Congress interim provincial committee or the African National Congress disciplinary committee in the said letter," he said.

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Ramaphosa gives green light for SIU to probe firm allegedly linked to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe https://t.co/eWomV3mKZZ — News24 (@News24) April 28, 2021

The IPC slammed the office of the secretary-general for misinterpreting the rules of the ANC as amended and adopted at its last conference.



It said the rules were clear where the NDCA acted as an appeal tribunal or reviews the decision of the provincial disciplinary committee, it could still impose verdicts.

Contrary to Mahumapelo and Lenkopane's move to appeal to the NDCA, it may hinder the move as only an appeal can be lodged with it.

"Uphold the appeal and set aside the decision of the PDC [provincial disciplinary committee]. Dismiss the appeal and confirm the sanction imposed by the PDC. Dismiss the appeal and impose and proper sanction. Dismiss the appeal and impose and appropriate sanction. Uphold the application for review, consider the merits and impose an appropriate sanction if necessary. And dismiss the application for review," Chauke said.

He added Magashule did not have any authority over the ANC's national executive committee by stating both Mahumapelo and Lenkopane's membership would remain intact.