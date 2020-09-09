No mask, no hike: Lion's Head summit reopens in Cape Town

Cape Town's popular Lion's Head summit reopened for hikes on Wednesday with SA National Parks (SANParks) rangers enforcing strict Covid-19 safety precautions.

Rangers at various entry points will check for compliance with Covid-19 regulations set by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), which include:

limitations of user numbers at the sergeant ranger's discretion;

social distancing of at least 1.5m at all times;

no mask, no entry, and the use of the mask all the time;

sanitising hands before and after using the staples/ladder or the chain area of Lion's Head; and

no picnicking or gathering in social groups.

The trail was closed abruptly in June due to apparent non-compliance with Level 3 lockdown regulations by some users.

"We encourage all users to adhere to the regulations imposed by the NCCC and SANParks to avoid possible re-closure of the iconic summit," read a statement issued on behalf of acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.