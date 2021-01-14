3m ago

add bookmark

No masks, no physical distance, staff shortage and dirty toilets: MPs get glimpse of Lebombo border post chaos

Alex Mitchley in Komatipoort
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Home Affairs Portfolio Committee members speak to health care workers testing people at the Lebombo border post.
Home Affairs Portfolio Committee members speak to health care workers testing people at the Lebombo border post.
Alex Mitchley
  • Issues around Covid-19 testing have been identified at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga. 
  • The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs conducted an oversight visit at the border post on Thursday. 
  • It was found that two service providers meant to be doing the testing had not pitched up which led to delays in the processing of travellers. 

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has questioned why there is no political will to implement the regulations as more problems surrounding Covid-19 testing beset the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga.

The committee conducted an oversight visit on Thursday following the chaotic scenes that unfolded at various borders posts, including Beitbridge and Lebombo, at the start of January. 

During the oversight visit to the border post that connects South Africa and Mozambique, delays in the processing of travellers were observed.

This despite the fact there was not a lot of travellers trying to enter into South Africa. 

Lebombo border post, Mpumalanga, South Africa
Travellers waiting to be tested for Covid-19 at the testing area at the Lebombo border post. (Alex Mitchley, News24)
News24 Alex Mitchley

Several frustrated South Africans and Mozambicans with work permits told the committee they have been waiting to cross into South Africa for almost two days. 

The hold up, they said, was at the Covid-19 testing area, where travellers needed to do a rapid antigen test before being allowed to enter, if the test was negative. 

One traveller said she had been waiting for hours in the queue, where physical distancing was not being practiced or enforced. 

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa closes land borders, keeps curfew and alcohol bans as new Covid-19 variant bites

Another complained there were problems with the speed points to pay for the tests by bank card, and had to now make a plan for cash.

Another traveller said:

"People have been here for two or three days. We are waiting to be tested but there is no testing going on, the lines are stagnant."


Travellers also complained about the filthy bathrooms, the fact that there was no sanitiser and physical distancing. 

"I am worried that I will get Covid-19 in this line," one traveller said.

Lebombo border post, Mpumalanga, South Africa
Travellers waiting to be tested for Covid-19 at the testing area at the Lebombo border post. (Alex Mitchley, News24)
News24 Alex Mitchley

EFF committee member Mgcini Tshwaku questioned why physical distancing was not being enforced, why there were delays and if the travellers have been given access to food and water while being made to wait in the hot Mpumalanga sun. 

A port health official told the committee it was private laboratories doing the testing and they were responsible for processing and payment issues. 

At the testing area, where a number of families with children and infants were waiting to be tested, the committee found there were only two people conducting the tests for the National Health Laboratory Service.

One health worker told the committee there was two other service providers contracted to do the testing, but they did not pitch up at the border post on Thursday. 

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said a humanitarian crisis was continuing at the Lebombo border post. 

He added Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi would have to take responsibility for the situation and he would be called to account before the committee. 

Bongo said it was clear there was no political will to execute Covid-19 regulations and the Border Management Authority Act.

He added political will was needed from the executive to ensure the implementation of the act and Disaster Management Act regulations at border posts. 

Bongo was unhappy to find a group of Mozambicans, looking to visit South Africa, sitting around the border post on the South African side. 

He asked officials why the group had not been escorted back to Mozambican border side, saying the matter should be attended to with urgency as the group was not physical distancing. 

The committee also pointed out that many people being processed were either not wearing their masks or not doing so properly. 

According to immigration services, 2 154 people arriving and departing South Africa had been processed at Lebombo between 1 and 6 January. 

A total of 18 932 antigen tests were conducted between 1 and 12 January, which detected 348 Covid-19 infections.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
51% - 5588 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
45% - 4986 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 425 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

9h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.05
(+1.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.59
(+1.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(+1.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.68)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.12)
Gold
1852.26
(+0.21)
Silver
25.72
(+1.66)
Platinum
1119.99
(+2.27)
Brent Crude
55.90
(-0.92)
Palladium
2420.00
(+1.74)
All Share
63884.77
(+0.65)
Top 40
58735.95
(+0.68)
Financial 15
11916.16
(-0.67)
Industrial 25
83747.39
(+1.53)
Resource 10
64800.38
(+0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo