1h ago

add bookmark

No masks outdoors: Ramaphosa announces further easing of lockdown regulations

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa eased the lockdown regulations, focusing on gatherings and the wearing of masks.
  • He addressed the nation following a meeting with the Presidential Command Council.
  • Covid-19 numbers have been on a steady decline in recent weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced significant changes to the lockdown regulations on Tuesday evening.

He addressed the nation following a meeting with the Presidential Command Council (PCC), together with premiers, mayors, ministers and deputy ministers.

Ramaphosa said most of the restrictions on economic activity had been lifted - and now they were able to ease the restrictions further.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, travel, worship and socialise. It has shattered many livelihoods and devastated our economy, leading to the closure of many businesses and the loss of some two million jobs," he said. 

Ramaphosa announced that the restrictions on gatherings were being significantly changed.

In previous regulations, the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering.

"The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50 percent of their capacity, provided that the criteria for entrance is proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours.

LIVE COVERAGE | Wearing masks outdoors dropped as Ramaphosa announces raft of lockdown changes

"But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain – of 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 people outdoors," he said.

Ramaphosa said the change to the restrictions on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment and events industries in particular.

"This means that if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events," he said. 

As of Tuesday evening, the country had recorded 912 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality. 

Ramaphosa said the maximum number of people permitted at a funeral would increase from 100 to 200.

However, night vigils and 'after-tears' gatherings were still prohibited.

READ MORE | No more PCR tests for the vaccinated to get into SA, Ramaphosa announces

The president announced crucial changes to the regulation on the wearing of masks.

"As before, it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors. This means that we still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxis, buses, trains or any other indoor public space.

"But we do not need to wear masks when walking in the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering," he said. 

Ramaphosa touched on discussions regarding the national state of disaster, which was extended to 15 April. 

READ | SA Rugby welcomes 50% supporter return as 'a major relief for our sport'

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday he would use the meeting to lobby Ramaphosa to end the national state of disaster. 

Ramaphosa said that, due to the changing nature of the pandemic, and due to the progress that had been made through collective efforts, the government intend to lift the national state of disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations, published by the minister of health, had been completed.

"These regulations, when finalised, will replace the state of disaster regulations as the legal instrument that we use to manage the pandemic," he said. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaalan windecoronavirushealth
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
65% - 1388 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
30% - 645 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.81
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.34
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.8%
Gold
1,920.92
-0.8%
Silver
24.77
-1.7%
Palladium
2,491.60
-4.0%
Platinum
1,025.55
-1.3%
Brent Crude
115.62
+7.8%
Top 40
69,146
+1.3%
All Share
75,751
+1.2%
Resource 10
82,921
+2.7%
Industrial 25
83,655
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,106
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo