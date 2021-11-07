'No men allowed': Naked hike for women in Drakensberg aims to foster body positivity, 'sisterhood'

A naked hike for women is set to take place in the Drakensberg in the next few days.

The purpose of the hike is to promote body positivity and self-love.

Life Coach Nozipho Hoohlo will lead the hike and said she's looking forward to seeing new sisterhood bonds unfold.

The Drakensberg is set to host its very first naked hike for women to foster body positivity, feminine confidence, and uplift women across the province.

The hike comes just after a naked hike for men was arranged in QwaQwa earlier this year in June, which caused a stir on social media.

Speaking to News24, founder of the "naked hike" events Fanafikile Lephakha said the hike was being organised because of the "high demand" from women around the country following the naked hike for men.

Lephakha, 33, said:

The purpose of the hike is to help women deal with their emotional burdens, fears they may have, and create a safe space for women to go through a process that will help them heal emotionally, learn to accept their imperfections, and foster a strong sisterhood with those who participate in the hike.





According to the personal development life coach, the removal of clothes would represent "letting go" of the pain, and the nudity would represent "exposing the wounds" that need to heal and bring about "self-acceptance and a newfound sisterhood".

"There will be no men allowed on the hike. A female life coach will lead the ladies through this experience, and we are expecting 50 women who have already shown keen interest in partaking in the hike," he added.

The hike is expected to take place at a secret location and will only be shared with those who will be joining.

According to the event organisers, the hike is expected to last four hours, with participants stripping down for about 90 minutes.

"When we decided to do the hike, we did not anticipate that more than 50 women would be bombarding the organisation with when the hike will be happening, so it's quite exciting that so many people are looking forward to this naked hike," said Laphakha.

Life coach and leader of this year's naked hike for women, 42-year-old Nozipho Hoohlo, says she is hoping that the hike will bring about healing, self-awareness, self-love, self-actualisation, body confidence, and the freedom to be themselves.

She said:

The female body is sexualised. Ladies often feel unsafe and restricted by norms and behaviours that we, as society, have allowed to go on for way too long. Through the hike, we will be working on past traumas that the women may have gone through in their lives. We will be starting the process of finding healing.

Hoohlo added that the women could expect to be walking in nature, and connecting with the natural elements in all senses.

'Going to be very liberating'

"We will be walking in the nude, free and uninhibited as when we first came to this world. Lots of fun in the company of other women will be had but most importantly, we will be there to build each other up," said Hoohlo.

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

She said she was very "excited" and looking forward to connecting with the women on the hike.

"I am especially looking forward to the amazing breakthroughs that some of them will get," she said.

Kelebohile Macheli, 28, and Alex Simpson, 40, both told News24 that they had been waiting for this hike to take place for the longest time, and were both looking forward to taking part.

Macheli said:

A lot of us women lack self-esteem because of our different body shapes and scars. This hike is going to build our confidence, and being there connecting with nature and with other women, empowering each other and sharing our life stories, is going to be very liberating.

Simpson said she had moved from Germany to South Africa more than 10 years ago, and had hoped that an event of this magnitude would take place in the "beautiful province".

"It's exciting, I'm very excited to partake in the event. I think it’s the one day that we are going to enjoy without having to worry about men sexualising the female body. Besides walking around naked in nature, I think I’m most looking forward to bonding with other females on similar issues we struggle to get through daily. A good venting session never hurt anyone," said a bubbly Simpson.

The naked women’s hike is scheduled to take place on 20 November. It will cost R450 per person, and will include a camp for those traveling from out of town.

"Due to the high demand for the naked hike, I have been inundated with calls from women from all over the country, with everyone hoping it would take place in their towns. Rustenburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, Polokwane, and Johannesburg. It's definitely in the pipelines and soon the hikes will take place in each province. Watch this space," said Lephakha.

