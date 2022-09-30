28m ago

add bookmark

No mention of Phala Phala link as firearms possession-accused returns to court in Cape Town

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phala Phala. (Photo: AP)
Phala Phala. (Photo: AP)
  • A man mentioned in former spy boss Arthur Fraser's affidavit about a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm appeared in a Cape Town court on Friday. 
  • However, unlike his last appearance, this time there was no mention of the buffalo in the room, as the case focused solely on the firearms charge. 
  • He is expected to go on trial later this year.

A man mentioned in former spy boss Arthur Fraser's bombshell affidavit on the Phala Phala robbery, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday on unrelated firearms possession charges. 

At Urbanus Shaumbwako's last appearance, one of his lawyers, Reon Heckrath, raised alarming allegations his cellphone had been pinged and he was taken out of his holding cell by the Hawks to be asked questions about the Phala Phala controversy, without being charged, or his lawyers being present. 

However, on Friday, the buffalo in the room was not mentioned even once, as the case was postponed for his lawyers to get further details on the gun charges from the State. 

Magistrate Vanya Botha also heard there was still some way to go before everybody was ready for the trial dates in November and December, instead of being trial ready as certified.

Shaumbwako was arrested after a roadblock in Table View in October 2020, allegedly with a bag containing firearms, and has been in custody ever since.

READ | Phala Phala: Ramaphosa denies money laundering allegations, says it was proceeds of game sale

At his last appearance on 1 September, it was thought there would be a plea agreement on the firearms charges.

Things quickly turned when Heckrath made the startling allegation a Hawks officer asked him on 27 June to go through Fraser's affidavit on Phala Phala and point out what was incorrect. 

He said two weeks after that, he told the investigating officer he was in Cape Town, and they asked him to bring his client in for a statement regarding Phala Phala.

The officer allegedly told him he did not have to sign it.

Heckrath refused this proposal. 

The Hawks strenuously denied this at the time.


On the sidelines of the firearms case on Friday, Heckrath reiterated his client was not charged with robbery and would not be commenting on anything regarding the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.  

However, he said, although there had been no further mention of Phala Phala to his client, there were some low-key unsettling events in prison.

Heckrath added Shaumbwako had been "profiled" for a second time, something, he added, usually happened when people were first taken into custody. He is also randomly searched. 

Shaumbwako is understood to be Namibian and gave his home address at a well-known sprawling security estate in Table View. 

READ | Phala Phala: 'I did not abuse my power' - Ramaphosa

In June, Fraser reported a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing and not officially reporting a burglary at Ramaphosa's farm in February 2020.

Fraser named Imanuwela David, Errki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni, Shaumbwako and Petrus Afrikaner as the alleged perpetrators of the heist.

He also alleged people suspected of being involved were questioned in an off-book operation.  

Meanwhile, with no mention at all at this court appearance of the Phala Phala mystery, the court was told the State needed more time to deal with a request for further particulars.


It heard the control prosecutor informed his legal team they had filed the request in the incorrect format, and it had to be done again. The prosecutor had also been changed.

The case was postponed to 9 November for further particulars application. 

On Thursday, Ramaphosa was asked in Parliament why there was no police case number, given he was robbed of a large amount of money.

"Processes will unfold," he said, mysteriously. 

Ramaphosa insisted the money was from the sale of game.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phala phalacyril ramaphosaarthur frasercrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
6% - 300 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
81% - 3831 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
12% - 570 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,666.98
+0.4%
Silver
18.92
+0.6%
Palladium
2,202.04
-0.2%
Platinum
863.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
88.49
-0.9%
Top 40
56,949
+0.1%
All Share
63,279
+0.0%
Resource 10
59,162
-1.1%
Industrial 25
76,893
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,829
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

7h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

7h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo