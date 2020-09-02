28m ago

add bookmark

No money to modernise current SANDF equipment, Parliament hears

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Houston, we have a problem: SANDF doesn't have enough money to modernise its equipment.
Houston, we have a problem: SANDF doesn't have enough money to modernise its equipment.
Roger Sedrus/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • There is no money to fund the modernisation of the South African National Defence Force's current equipment.
  • The Department of Defence's actual "strength" at 30 June was 73 595, which was below the planned average "strength" of 75 227.
  • Officials briefed Parliament on Wednesday.

Government has no money available to modernise the current equipment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and, on top of that, budget cuts have slashed the force's capabilities.

Newly appointed secretary of defence Sonto Kudjoe said the challenges within the SANDF were being dealt with despite the constrained financial environment.

Kudjoe and senior military officials on Wednesday briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans during a virtual sitting on Wednesday.

"The Department of Defence (DOD) required an average human resources (HR) strength of 77 000. In order to assure a more sustainable defence capability, an average HR strength of 75 000 will be maintained during 2020-21 financial year, supplemented by 2 695 963 planned Reserve Force members," she said.

READ | South Africa assessing border with terrorism-struck neighbour Mozambique

Kudjoe said the shortage of employees would result in a projected shortfall of R3.017 billion on the "cost of employees" budget for 2020-2021.

Strength

"The DOD's actual strength at 30 June (2020) was 73 595, which was below the planned average strength of 75 227 for June."

In March, the department requested National Treasury to increase the compensation of the employees' budget limit by R2.625 billion in 2019-2020.

Treasury indicated that the request from the DOD was not supported, Kudjoe said. 

"The department received an additional allocation via the 2020 Special Adjustment Budget of R763.4 million in support of its Covid-19 response. This allocation is specifically and exclusively appropriated and is aligned to the expenditure in terms of allowances paid and projected payments. It is projected that the funded HR strength will continue to decrease due to higher than anticipated attrition within the department," she said.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in his special adjustments budget in June that the defence special budget allocation to curb Covid-19 was R3 billion.

READ HERE | Why budget cuts will negatively impact the SANDF's operations

During the debate on her budget speech, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said as of 15 July "financial authorities" were issued for R1.7 billion, of which R906 million had been paid.

Overhaul

DA MP Kobus Marais said a complete overhaul of the SANDF was needed.

"What the SANDF and National Treasury should enforce is the total restructure of the SANDF from the old SADF structures to a SANDF capable to overcome the new and modern defence and military challenges with modern means and equipment.

"We must improve our border protection on land, at sea and in the air. The focus must be on an infantry dominant army, with a South African Air Force and South African Navy to secure our national integrity and safety of our people," he said.

Marais said the SANDF should invest more in technology.

"We must secure 24/7 border surveillance via cyber and satellite technology and use our defence resources as an immediate reactionary force to capture unwanted and illegal movement of people and goods. We need to reduce our reliance on a total workforce of 75 000 and rather increase our infantry beyond the 20 000, and rely more on reserve force units," he said.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba called on the department to remain within its spending framework.

"Things are tough in the country and we really need to bite our teeth," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Collins Khosa's family suing SANDF for R10m after ombud implicates 4 soldiers in his death
Collins Khosa: Military ombudsman finds the actions of the implicated soldiers were improper
Crime statistics: No reduction in crime in Western Cape, but 'stabilised' after SANDF deployment...
Read more on:
nosiviwe mapisa-nqakulaparliamentsandf
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1283 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 512 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3459 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.83
(-1.29)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(-0.61)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
12.32
(-0.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.03)
Gold
1942.16
(-1.51)
Silver
27.35
(-3.14)
Platinum
901.00
(-4.24)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2233.00
(-1.14)
All Share
55861.88
(-0.12)
Top 40
51678.30
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9704.69
(-2.80)
Industrial 25
76073.39
(+1.07)
Resource 10
55762.31
(-0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo