No need for malls to close despite messages threatening looting, say Western Cape authorities

Cavendish Square mall closed for the morning amid "growing tensions of mass looting".

The mall said the closure was for the safety of shoppers and tenants.

The closure follows an unverified WhatsApp text claiming malls would be targeted for looting.

Cavendish Square mall in Cape Town temporarily closed on Thursday as a "precautionary measure amid growing tensions of mass looting".

In a letter to tenants, seen by News24, and social media posts the mall said the decision came amid threats of looting in Cape Town.

"As the situation in SA remains volatile, and in the best interests of our shoppers and tenants, we have been advised to close Cavendish Square... We will update you accordingly as the day progresses," the letter read.

"Cavendish Square Mall in Claremont will temporarily shut its doors (on Thursday) as a precautionary measure amid growing tensions of mass looting set to take place in the Cape metro. The management [has] confirmed that the decision has been taken in the best interest of its shoppers and tenants. Subsequently, it will communicate any further changes should they occur," a social media post added.

This was followed by a circular to tenants on Thursday morning, in which the mall said it had received the threats from reliable sources. The mall said it would reopen at 12:00 on Thursday.

News24 had been unable to reach Cavendish Square for comment.

The closure followed a WhatsApp message listing the names of malls that will supposedly be targeted. The information in the message has not been verified.

Referring to the WhatsApp message listing seven malls as targets, Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) spokesperson James Stayn said the "threat has been assessed and it is not considered to be a major concern".

He added that there was no need for malls to close at this stage.

The disaster management centre confirmed that no verified incidents of looting have been reported in any region of the Western Cape.

"SAPS and the PDMC are aware of multiple messages going around relating to – amongst others – alleged threats to various malls in the City of Cape Town and elsewhere in the province. This includes messages on official letterheads known as early warnings," Stayn said.

"These official early warnings are no cause for alarm. These are pre-emptive risk mitigation measures. Crime intelligence compiles daily reports of possible risks to look out for and these become early warnings. High-risk areas have been identified and contingency measures are already in place to address every situation that may come up," Stayn added.

City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the decision to close was taken by the mall management and was not prompted by an official communication from the City.

"I have spoken to the centre manager of Cavendish Square after receiving queries about why they closed and the centre manager has confirmed for me that they did not close in response to any social media or other alerts and that it was a precautionary measure from their side and that they are currently meeting to discuss reopening the mall," Smith said.

He said he indicated to the centre's manager that if there was a need for them to close on request of the City or the police, they would be formally contacted.

Smith said the City kept track of unverified potential safety risks in the city, which are compiled into an alert and shared internally with staff to inform resource allocation. However, because this information is not verified, the alerts are not made public.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said the mall will continue operations as usual.

"We don't have the threat of a situation that would require immediate closures," he said.

However, mall management is monitoring the situation and will take its lead from the City of Cape, he added.

"There are messages going around, and they stoke panic in themselves," he said.

Blue Route Mall confirmed it would continue to operate as usual, with mall management monitoring the situation.

Canal Walk responded to News24 with a statement, confirming that trading had not been affected.

"Canal Walk is aware of the occurrence of looting at various centres within KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The security of our customers, tenants and staff remains our highest priority and we have immediately implemented additional security measures to ensure the safety of all customers, tenants and service providers on-site. We continue to work closely with SAPS and various security service providers to ensure the safety of all stakeholders' interests and will not hesitate to close the centre should an immediate threat arise," the statement read.

