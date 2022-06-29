No need to panic over Monkeypox - say Cape health authorities

With South Africa joining the list of at least 50 countries with cases of Monkeypox, the City of Cape Town says it is ready to deal with the possibility of more cases.

Monkeypox is understood to go away by itself eventually after a few weeks, but close contact with a person with the virus is one of the ways it can spread.

The City also called for non-judgmental awareness and for people not to share fake news over it.

The Western Cape health department says there is no need to panic over Monkeypox, after a second case was detected in South Africa - this time in a Cape Town businessman.



"There is no need for public panic, as Monkeypox is not highly contagious or easily transferable - it needs close contact to be transferred. Standard hygiene practices are effective in preventing infection," the department said in a statement.

Contact tracing teams are at work with sources and links of the cases being investigated with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Mayoral committee member for health, Patricia Van der Ross, said:

The news of our first case of Monkeypox will no doubt cause some concern and anxiety for our residents.

"It is important to note that due to the low risk of transmission, a widespread outbreak of Monkeypox is highly unlikely. City Health will do everything possible to help mitigate the impact of the virus."

South Africa's first case was confirmed in Johannesburg last week, in a person with no travel history, and the Cape Town case was detected in a businessman.





By Tuesday, there were 4 378 confirmed cases worldwide, with 910 in the UK, 765 in Germany and 736 in Spain, according to Global.health map

Symptoms of Monkeypox are: Fever;

Intense headache;

Muscle aches;

Back pain;

Low energy;

Swollen lymph nodes;

A skin rash or lesions; and

Eventually itchy blisters form.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), it can take up to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to surface, usually in the form of a rash that comes a few days after a fever.

The rash is typically on the face, palms, and soles of the feet, mouth, genitals and eyes.

The Monkeypox virus is understood to have been identified in imported research monkeys in Sweden in 1958.

It can spread from animals to humans and between humans, or, through materials contaminated with the virus through close contact.

It is not considered highly transmissible, and the treatment is for the symptoms - commonly severe itching - until the scabs of the blisters that emerge have all fallen off.

However, there have been complications through secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and infection of the cornea with loss of vision.

Human Monkeypox was first recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although the virus was thought to have originated in the rain forests of central and west Africa, globalisation means that cases had been detected in other countries, including the US.

On 13 May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was notified of two laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case of Monkeypox, from the same household, in the UK. Since January the WHO received reports of cases in at least 50 countries. This now included the US, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, South Africa and Israel. It said 50 counties had reported cases already.

The case studies varied from people with no history of travel, people who had travelled, people who ate undercooked bushmeat, and among sexual partners.

The WHO clarified reports on it being detected among men who had had sex with men, by saying that although some of these cases were detected at sexual health clinics, it did not mean it was limited to men who had sex with men.

The WHO said:

Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk.

"However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about Monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped."

Scientists think the people over 40 who received the smallpox vaccination may have some protection from Monkeypox.

It is typically spread through close contact with someone with symptoms and, according to the NICD, entered the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, and mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

It can also be spread by handling infected bush meat, an animal bite or scratch, bodily fluids and contaminated objects. The infection has been found in rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian rats, striped mice, dormice and primates. Certain rodents are suspected of being the main disease carrier, but this had not been proven yet.

There has also been no call for mass vaccination yet.

The City said it would use contact tracing and cluster mapping in the same way it did with Covid-19, and that its clinics were ready to test and provide supportive treatment for the symptoms.

"Please do ensure that you are alert to the signs and symptoms of Monkeypox and that you help create awareness within your family and community, without fear-mongering or judgement, and to steer clear of spreading fake news.

"If you are unsure about what to do, seek advice at your nearest clinic or private health service provider," said Van der Ross.

