No one called the cops when Senzo Meyiwa was shot, court hears

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard that no one called police or paramedics on the night former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

S tate witness Colonel Lambertus Steyn is under cross-examination.

He analysed cellphone data, including the cellphone records of the accused and people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot.

None of the people who were in the house the night that former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead tried to call the police or emergency service officials after the incident, a police officer has told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.



Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

During the cross-examination of State witness Colonel Lambertus Steyn on Monday, defence advocate Sipho Ramosepele asked whether anyone who was in the house tried to call the police or emergency services after Meyiwa was shot.

Steyn, who analysed cellphone data, including the cellphone records of the accused and the people who were in the house at the time of the shooting, said his investigation did not establish any evidence of a call to the police's flying squad number or any emergency services.

Ramosepele then put to the witness that the version of his client, Bongani Ntanzi, was that he didn't have any links to the people Steyn said he had connections with and had contacted.

Ramosepele also told the court that Ntanzi only received the number in 2019 and never had it in 2014.

Steyn responded that a family members' details could have been used to register the number in terms of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (RICA). Ramosepele was adamant, however, that his client's ID was used to register it.

"The suspect just admitted that it's his number. I testified in court last week that [the] suspects know each other, my lord," Steyn told the court.



Ramosepele then put it to Steyn that the fact that a number was registered in the name of the accused didn't mean he made calls from it.

Steyn agreed. He also said that just because there were calls made between people, it didn't mean a crime was committed - unless there were voice recordings of the crime being planned.

In his testimony last week, Steyn told the court his investigations found that the accused knew each other because they had communicated with each other at some point.

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.



They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The trial continues.



