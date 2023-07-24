7h ago

'No one feels safe': Humansdorp residents fear for their lives after 5 people killed in 1 week

Candice Bezuidenhout
This is one of the streets in Gill Marcus, Humansdorp, known for its shooting incidents.
This is one of the streets in Gill Marcus, Humansdorp, known for its shooting incidents.
Candice Bezuidenhout
  • Several shooting incidents in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape have claimed the lives of five people four of them teenagers last week.
  • Locals says they fear for their lives.
  • A school was closed to ensure pupils' safety.

Fed-up Humansdorp residents say they have had enough of crime in the Eastern Cape town, where five people were killed in the past week.

"Our children are being killed. Sometimes it is gang-related, sometimes it's an innocent person hit by a stray bullet but every single day, we fear for our lives," community leader, Chandrion Windvogel, said.

The situation is so bad that law enforcement officials had to escort a bread truck into the area this week.

"This is how bad things have gotten. No one feels safe in Humansdorp anymore," Windvogel added.

Youth activist Thessa Toll, whose mother runs a daycare centre in Gill Marcus, said children were kept indoors as much as possible.

"If they don't have their play time at the back, they are mostly kept inside because it is too dangerous for them outside," she said.

"This is all just too much. Enough is enough."

According to a local business owner, clients are too scared to enter the area.

He said:

It's difficult trying to make an honest living in this area because no one wants to be here.

This week, Humansdorp Secondary School was forced to close its doors.

According to police, five people were killed in separate incidents in the town this week. Four of them were teenagers.

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Gill Marcus on Wednesday morning and his 12-year-old friend was injured after a group of men chased them through the area.

The pair ran through an open field between Besembos Street and Pendoring Street when the men opened fire. 

Juvandre September died on the scene. The 12-year-old was wounded in the thigh and taken to a hospital in Gqeberha.

At around noon on Sunday, another 17-year-old was shot dead in Donkerhoek.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said four men assaulted the teen and his friend after they had an argument.

During the altercation, the teen was shot in his head and arm, and his friend managed to escape without sustaining any injuries.

The next day, an 18-year-old man was wounded in Sewende Laan informal settlement.

"The victim was walking in the street when he heard the suspect call him. As he turned he was shot in the left shoulder," Naidu said.

"The suspect was arrested and is ... in custody," she said.

On Tuesday, two people were killed in Maak 'n Las and Sewende Laan.

Colin-Lee Titus, 17, was shot inside his house, allegedly by another 17-year-old boy. A 25-year-old unidentified man was also shot dead outside a local spaza shop.

Another teenager was killed in a second incident on Wednesday morning, allegedly in a vigilante attack involving community members in Coetzee Street, Arcadia.

It is alleged that the community member chased 17-year-old Enrico Schuster, beat him up, stoned him and stabbed him.

He died on the scene.

In all the incidents, the motives are unknown.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, said the district commissioner and community leaders would speak to pupils, parents and teachers at a high school that's situated in the middle of the crime hotspot.

Mene expressed her concern about the number of murders and attempted murders in the area over the last week.

She said: 

It is very disturbing when young children are both victims and perpetrators of crime. Our team of experienced detectives will not rest until these perpetrators are arrested and behind bars.

School governing body chairperson Jacques Alexander said the school was closed to protect staff and pupils, but added that no violence had taken place on the school grounds. 

Alexander said shootouts often occurred close to the school.

"We have over 2 000 pupils and our job is to protect them," he said.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said schools must remain open.

"We are engaging with all stakeholders and having follow-up meetings to ensure the schools are open," he said.


