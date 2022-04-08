1h ago

'No one is entitled to take law into their own hands' - Makhura tells Diepsloot residents

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited Diepsloot on Friday.
  • This follows incidents of crime that had been reported in the area recently which led to protesting residents shutting down roads.
  • A Zimbabwean man was killed by a mob on Wednesday, and several undocumented foreigners were also arrested.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has urged the Diepsloot community to not take matters into their own hands, as law enforcement was not their responsibility.

Makhura and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the area following a weekend of violence during which seven people were reportedly killed.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police's top brass visited the area on Wednesday - a few hours after they had left, a Zimbabwean man was burnt to death by a mob.

READ | Diepsloot killing: The situation is under control, says national police commissioner

He was allegedly attacked after being asked to provide his documentation.

Makhura emphasised that Diepsloot residents should not take the law into their own hands and that addressing crime was the job of law enforcement agencies and the authorities.

Makhura said: 

No one is entitled to organise themselves and take the law into their own hands.

"It is not acceptable for people to go into people's homes and demand that they suddenly produce documentation. This should not be done by citizens, instead, it should be done by Home Affairs, because they are the machinery responsible for these issues."

The issue of illegal immigrants would be dealt with "swiftly and effectively" following a programme that went beyond just responding to the issues of crime in Diepsloot, he said.

"Careful consideration needs to be placed on small businesses that exist in the community, especially those owned by South Africans.

"We are considering how we can activate our township businesses and support entrepreneurs because, at the end of the day, it's all about competition for resources and jobs," said Makhura.

ALSO READ | 'My brother was not a criminal' - relative of Zimbabwean man killed by Diepsloot mob

According to national police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, 54 people had so far been arrested in Diepsloot since Cele deployed additional police officers to the area.

"On Wednesday, about 26 people were arrested, and last night we had 28.

"Two of which were domestic violence charges, one drunk driving, and the rest are foreign nationals without proper documentation.

"As the South African Police Service, we will not tolerate lawlessness and violence as an act of intimidation, and we implore the community to raise concerns responsibly," said Mathe.

