'No one left to prosecute': Families of Cradock Four to sue the state as last murder suspect dies

Cebelihle Bhengu
Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, known as the Cradock Four, were brutally murdered in 1985 by the apartheid police.
  • The families of the Cradock Four intend to sue the state for failure to prosecute those believed to be behind the death of anti-apartheid activists in 1985.
  • Lukhanyo Calata, the son of Fort Calata, told News24 that the state failed to prosecute in line with the directives of the TRC.
  • The move comes after the death of Hermanus Barend du Plessis, who was the last living suspect in the murder case. 

The families of the Cradock Four intend to sue the state for failing to prosecute the people involved in the murder of the apartheid activists following the death of Hermanus Barend du Plessis, the last living suspect in the murder case.

This is according to Lukhanyo Calata, the son of Fort Calata, who was assassinated alongside Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto on 27 June 1985.

 He said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) informed the families, through their lawyers, about the death of Du Plessis on Friday.

Calata said the prosecuting authority failed to act on the directives of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to prosecute those involved in the murders of anti-apartheid activists. 

He said the families felt that the NPA allowed the case to die by stalling the prosecutions despite the TRC denying six apartheid police officers amnesty. However, he said, this would not be the death of their pursuit of justice.

"The NPA, led by the ANC government, has never wanted to prosecute the people linked to the murders of the Cradock Four. No one is left to prosecute, but we still have avenues to hold the state accountable. We are now left with no other option but to sue the state for failing to prosecute the murderers of the Cradock Four. If that is how we will have justice, then that is the avenue we must explore," Calata said.

The Foundation for Human Rights said Du Plessis' death was "devastating" for the families of the Cradock Four. It said the state had failed their families, who waited in vain for justice.

It said:

The families [of the Cradock Four] have been struggling for truth and justice for decades. Particularly in the post-apartheid era, several high-profile pleas for justice were made by Lukhanyo Calata, the son of the late Fort Calata. These pleas fell on deaf ears.

The foundation said several witnesses and potential suspects connected to the case had died over the past two years, including Eric Winter, the former Security Branch head in Cradock; former president FW De Klerk; former Security Branch commander and police commissioner Johan van der Merwe; and former minister of law and order Adriaan Vlok.

The foundation accused the NPA of shielding suspects.

"The families whose cases have collapsed because of delays caused by political interference deserve nothing less than a full, open, transparent and independent commission of inquiry.

Several pleas have been made for such a commission of inquiry. These have all been ignored, presumably to protect key decision-makers from the scrutiny of a public inquiry."

News24 previously reported that in 2021 the families of the Cradock Four turned to the courts to force law enforcement agencies to prosecute those responsible for the abduction, torture and murder of the activists.

They lamented the failure of the NPA and police to act on TRC directives to prosecute those linked to the murders of about 300 anti-apartheid activists.

Last year, NPA head Shamila Batohi said the state wanted justice for the families and would prosecute if it had a strong case against the suspects.

"I mean sufficient evidence because we must [make] a decision to prosecute when we – in our expert opinions, in the prosecutors' expert opinions, in the Director of Public Prosecutions' expert opinion, who are all very experienced – have a case, [when] we have reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. To do otherwise could result in us being sued for malicious prosecution," she said at the time.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga referred questions from News24 to the Hawks in the Eastern Cape. Their response will be added once received.


