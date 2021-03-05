32m ago

add bookmark

No one will pay for a Covid-19 vaccine - here is how the health dept will cover the costs

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The health department has reiterated that no one will pay for a vaccine.
The health department has reiterated that no one will pay for a vaccine.
Michael Ciaglo, Getty Images via AFP
  • The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered for free.
  • People who do not belong to medical aid schemes will be funded through the fiscus.
  • Uninsured patients also have the option to be vaccinated at a private facility.

The government has reiterated the vaccine will be administered for free as it marks one year since the first Covid-19 case was reported in South Africa.

The health department's technical adviser, Dr Aquina Thulare, said people who do not belong to medical aid schemes will be funded through the fiscus.

She spoke during a briefing to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health on Friday, to outline the country's Covid-19 vaccine plans.

READ | Health department only sought deviation to negotiate with vaccine makers in January - Treasury

Vaccines will be stored at Biovac, a partly state-owned bio-pharmaceutical company, which will be responsible for distribution.

"Biovac will supply vaccines to private sector providers that will be vaccinating. There will be claims against the medical aid schemes that the members belong to. The schemes are going to pay for the vaccine, using a mechanism called the single exit price. This will go back into the fiscus to enable government to purchase more vaccines," she said.

In January, the government announced it was looking at ways of recovering costs from insured patients.

Schemes

For those covered by medical aid, funding will be derived from schemes, even though it will be administered for free at the point of service.

Thulare said there was also the option for uninsured patients to be vaccinated at a private facility.

"For those who are not on a medical aid and wish to be vaccinated in the private sector sites, there will be an administration fee that is paid to those private sector vaccination sites. 

"This is a quantum that has already been calculated and is line with the cost of administration and the cost of any other consumables that may be used. We have estimated this between R50 and R60 rand per episode," she said.

Thulare said private businesses, who want to vaccinate, will also be purchasing from Biovac and they will reimburse the fiscus "by paying Biovac".

READ ALSO | 'You can never take a break': Workers speak on SA's grim Covid-19 anniversary

"Should they wish to put in additional funding to purchase vaccines beyond the facilities we are mentioning, there is a process that is currently underway between the department, National Treasury and Business for South Africa.

"There will be a final determination of how the private sector will put in funding to augment the fiscus into purchasing the vaccines. The discussions are quite advanced," she said.

Thulare said National Treasury will be guiding the process of how these funds can be deposited into the pot, which the fiscus will be using to purchase the vaccines.

"The most important thing is that, even in those activities, we want to see the prioritisation and protocols that have been set out as to who gets vaccinated in phase one, phase two and three," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirushealth
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3949 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2699 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.63)
Gold
1696.04
(+0.13)
Silver
24.95
(-1.22)
Platinum
1118.88
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2333.00
(+0.82)
All Share
68387.10
(+0.95)
Top 40
62863.89
(+0.99)
Financial 15
12771.19
(+0.76)
Industrial 25
87813.13
(-0.09)
Resource 10
70881.97
(+2.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo