No one will pay for a Covid-19 vaccine - here is how the health dept will cover the costs

The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered for free.

People who do not belong to medical aid schemes will be funded through the fiscus.

Uninsured patients also have the option to be vaccinated at a private facility.

The government has reiterated the vaccine will be administered for free as it marks one year since the first Covid-19 case was reported in South Africa.



The health department's technical adviser, Dr Aquina Thulare, said people who do not belong to medical aid schemes will be funded through the fiscus.

She spoke during a briefing to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health on Friday, to outline the country's Covid-19 vaccine plans.

Vaccines will be stored at Biovac, a partly state-owned bio-pharmaceutical company, which will be responsible for distribution.

"Biovac will supply vaccines to private sector providers that will be vaccinating. There will be claims against the medical aid schemes that the members belong to. The schemes are going to pay for the vaccine, using a mechanism called the single exit price. This will go back into the fiscus to enable government to purchase more vaccines," she said.

In January, the government announced it was looking at ways of recovering costs from insured patients.

Schemes

For those covered by medical aid, funding will be derived from schemes, even though it will be administered for free at the point of service.

Thulare said there was also the option for uninsured patients to be vaccinated at a private facility.

"For those who are not on a medical aid and wish to be vaccinated in the private sector sites, there will be an administration fee that is paid to those private sector vaccination sites.

"This is a quantum that has already been calculated and is line with the cost of administration and the cost of any other consumables that may be used. We have estimated this between R50 and R60 rand per episode," she said.

Thulare said private businesses, who want to vaccinate, will also be purchasing from Biovac and they will reimburse the fiscus "by paying Biovac".

"Should they wish to put in additional funding to purchase vaccines beyond the facilities we are mentioning, there is a process that is currently underway between the department, National Treasury and Business for South Africa.

"There will be a final determination of how the private sector will put in funding to augment the fiscus into purchasing the vaccines. The discussions are quite advanced," she said.

Thulare said National Treasury will be guiding the process of how these funds can be deposited into the pot, which the fiscus will be using to purchase the vaccines.

"The most important thing is that, even in those activities, we want to see the prioritisation and protocols that have been set out as to who gets vaccinated in phase one, phase two and three," she said.



