'No other way to stop him': Metro cops who shot at BMW 15 times were acting lawfully, court rules

Jeanette Chabalala
Court rules that the metro cops were justified when shooting at the fleeing BMW.
Douglas Sancha/Getty Images
  • A motorist's claim for damages after metro cops shot at his car 15 times has been dismissed. 
  • The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found the man failed to heed the officers' instructions. 
  • The judge said while traffic offences cannot be equated to a suspect fleeing a murder, drunk driving takes innocent people's lives.  

A drunk driver whose BMW was shot at 15 times by Tshwane metro cops while trying to flee lost out on a R2 million claim in damages.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed Fhatuwani Ramahala's claim for damages after it found that he simply did not heed the instructions of the metro officers in an incident five years ago.

According to the judgment, while sleeping in a flat in Sunnyside with his girlfriend on 26 August 2017, Ramahala received a call from another girlfriend to pick her up at Menlyn shopping centre.

He told the girlfriend that he had taken medication and couldn't fetch her. 

A doctor testified that Ramahala had informed him that he would not pick up his girlfriend because he had suffered epileptic seizures the previous day and was feeling weak.

The woman persisted and Ramahala decided to fetch her, but his night ended with metro cops chasing him and pumping 15 bullets into his car. 

Ramahala was arrested for drunk and reckless driving.

He issued a summons seeking R2 million from the metro police as compensation for emotional shock, pain and suffering.  

He and the officers argued whether it was justified for the officers to take the action they did.

One of the officers testified that Ramahala drove through a red light and made a U-turn which almost caused a collision with their marked vehicle. While he admitted he made the U-turn, he denied that it was at a red robot.

The officer said he noticed that Ramahala's eyes were bloodshot, and he smelled of liquor.

Ramahala admitted he had drunk alcohol but said it happened before 17:00 that day and his eyes were red from sleeping.

In her ruling, Judge Sulet Potterill took issue with the fact that Ramahala repeatedly ignored instructions from the metro officer to step out of the vehicle.

In addition, he never handed over his licence to the officers as requested. 

"He pulled off and then went through a roadblock ignoring an officer's request to stop. They followed him. He then went through three red robots, endangering other motorists. He drove in the lane of oncoming traffic.

"At the intersection of Justice Mahomed and Atterbury he again ignored an instruction to stop and alight from the vehicle. These escalated actions rendered the suspicion of intoxication of the plaintiff reasonable.

"Firing the first shot at the tyre to prevent the plaintiff from pulling off was justified under those circumstances," she said.

"Another 12 shots were fired while aiming for the tyres. The admitted photographs of the BMW reflect the bullet holes on the left and right-side hand fenders, three bullet holes on the tyre, one on the rim, three bullets on the passenger door towards the back wheel and one on the passenger door in line with the side mirror of the vehicle low on the door.

"At first blush this may seem not to be proportional, but there was no other way to prevent the plaintiff from fleeing. The BMW was much faster than the Ford Focus and could outrun it."

Potterill said traffic offences cannot be equated to a suspect fleeing after committing a murder, but drunken driving takes innocent people's lives.

"A suspect cannot be rewarded for breaking the law. The actions of the metro police were lawful."

Ramahala's claim for damages was refused.  


