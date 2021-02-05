1h ago

No party colours at Zuma, Malema tea party - and no comment either

Carien du Plessis
Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma met for tea at Nkandla on Friday (Twitter, Julius Malema)
  • Former president Jacob Zuma met with EFF leader Julius Malema on Friday.
  • The EFF spokesperson was non-committal about the outcome of the meeting. 
  • The meeting came after Zuma said he would defy the Zondo Commission following a Constitutional Court judgment. 

There was neither a red overall nor an ANC colour in sight when the EFF delegation - led by Julius Malema - posed with former president Jacob Zuma for pictures during their meeting at Nkandla on Friday.

There was also no evidence that anyone was wearing a mask in the pictures, where those who were at the meeting stood shoulder-to-shoulder. 

Only one woman was present - Zuma's daughter, Duduzile. She posed in between Zuma and Malema, holding hands with both. 

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo was non-committal about the meeting's outcome, saying "the tea was nice and hot".

Pambo did not want to comment on the constitutional issues that would have been discussed.

Zuma had said he would defy a Constitutional Court judgment, which ordered him to appear before the Zondo Commission. 

"Black people do not need permission to meet, we meet anytime, anywhere we want to, so we came here to meet the former president to have tea, as we were invited," Pambo said following the meeting 

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who is in the ANC lobby which is sympathetic to Zuma, tweeted the impossible was achieved by uniting "Black Leadership". 

Malema arrived at Nkandla by helicopter around noon, accompanied by Pambo, and former party chairperson Dali Mpofu.

ANC national executive committee member, Tony Yengeni, was also at the meeting, the SABC's Samkele Maseko reported.

Malema previously slammed Zuma for using state money for upgrades to Nkandla, and disrupted Zuma's appearances in Parliament by insisting that he pay back the money.

