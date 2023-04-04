13h ago

No ransom demand, says distraught Chatsworth mom of missing two-month-old baby as search leads nowhere

Baby Lwazi Mdletshe has been missing since he was taken from his mother's home.
  • As the search for a missing two-month-old baby continues, his parents repeated the call for the kidnappers to return their baby.
  • The little boy was taken from his mother's home in Chatsworth by unknown gunmen.
  • Speaking to News24, the child's father said hope for the baby's safe return was diminishing.

It has been more than three weeks since two-month-old Lwazi Mdletshe was taken by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday, 12 March, and there are no leads as the search continues.

His parents told News24 their lives "have been turned upside down".

Sifiso Duma, 45, said Lwazi was his only child and he was struggling to reconcile himself with the idea that he may never see him again.

"I have accepted the possibility that my son may have been lost forever," an emotional Duma told News24. "I just wish that I had spent more time with my son. I am not well."

Lwazi was kidnapped from his home in the Welbedacht area of Chatsworth, Durban, in the presence of his mother, Zinhle Mdletshe, 30, and her brother, Johnny Mdletshe, 32.

The attackers said they were taking her baby as revenge against her nephew, who they accused of stealing liquor from them at a local tavern, the child's mother said at the time.

READ | Gunmen storm Chatsworth family's home and kidnap two-month-old baby

According to the police, armed men entered the home, robbed the family, and grabbed the baby as they fled the scene.

On Monday, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed to News24 the search was still ongoing.

"The baby is still being sought by the police. If there are new developments, the public will be informed," he said.

On Monday, a visibly distraught Zinhle said she had hoped that, three weeks on, the kidnappers would have made demands, so that she could negotiate getting her baby back.

"I am trying to maintain some form of hope, but it's difficult. I wish they [kidnappers] develop some kind of conscience and return my baby to me.

"The investigating officer called me last week and asked that I provide a description for identikits of the suspects. I'm hoping that something will come out of that," she said.

The police issued a call for anyone with information that may lead to finding the baby to reach out to them.


