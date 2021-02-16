DJ Fresh and Euphonik won't be prosecuted for sexual assault due to insufficient evidence - NPA

On Monday, DJ Fresh and Euphonik released a statement saying they would no longer face allegations of sexual assault after the NPA declined to prosecute.

A woman alleged that she was assaulted by both men on the same night.

Primedia pulled the two off the air while the matter was under investigation and released them from their contracts.

There was insufficient evidence to prosecute a sexual assault complaint against DJ Fresh and Euphonik, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, and Euphonik, whose real name is Themba Nkosi, released a statement on Monday in which they said they would no longer face allegations of sexual assault, after the NPA declined to proceed with the prosecution.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: "With regards to the DJ Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient."

After a woman alleged that she was assaulted by both men on the same night in Pretoria, Primedia Broadcasting took them off the air.

They were later released from their contracts after meeting with management.

READ | DJ Fresh and Euphonik part ways with 947 as they 'resume all public engagements'

In a tweet on Monday, Sikwane said: "...the chief prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit. The docket has been marked nolle prosequi (unwilling to pursue).

"As we've said before, these are false allegations and we are deeply saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in South Africa, was weaponised in this manner.

"A huge thank you to all of our family, friends, supporters and to our legal team."

- Compiled by Jenni Evans and Nicole McCain