No record of 10 babies born in any Gauteng hospital - govt

The Gauteng government on Wednesday said it had not found any confirmation of the birth of decuplets at both private and public hospitals across the province.

The country has been gripped by the mystery of the so-called Tembisa 10, after the Pretoria News first reported about the births on Tuesday morning.

The paper reported that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, had given birth to 10 children this week.

Thabo Masebe, spokesperson in the Gauteng premier's office, said the administration had checked with private and public hospitals in the province, and they all reported no record of the woman and her babies.

Masebe added that it would be hard to hide such a unique event.

This is a developing story. More to follow.