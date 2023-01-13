No respite for South Africans battling heatwave, more hot conditions expected over the weekend

A heatwave is expected to persist in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State over the weekend

The provinces have recorded temperatures that passed the 40°C i n some areas.

But a shift in the weather is likely to bring some relief to most of the affected areas next week.

There's no respite in sight for South Africans who have been sweating through a three-day heatwave.

Hot weather conditions are expected to continue over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that four provinces would experience a heatwave, with temperatures rising past the 40°C mark in some parts.

The Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State were affected, and those provinces are likely to continue to record high temperatures into the weekend, SAWS forecaster Jan Vermeulen said.

On Thursday, temperatures peaked at 45°C in Augrabies, 34°C in Upington, 42°C in Laingsburg and Van Zylsrus, and 41°C in Graaff-Reinet and Prieska. News24 previously reported that the high temperatures were driven by a persistent upper-air high-pressure system that caused temperatures to increase gradually to a heatwave level.

This is likely to change next week when a weak upper air trough will start bringing moisture to the affected areas, with showers forecast for Monday, Vermeulen said.

In the meantime, South Africans will have to brace themselves a little longer for more hot conditions over the weekend.

Among the high temperatures forecast for Friday are 42°C for Upington, 40 °C for Beaufort West, 39°C for Graaff-Reinet and Cradock, and 37°C for Komani and De Aar.

According to a SAWS advisory, when temperatures are extremely high, our ability to cool our bodies through sweating is reduced, and this can lead to dehydration and heat stroke.



It is advised affected people to avoid going into the sun, especially between 12:00 and 15:00, to avoid strenuous activities or working outside and to keep hydrated.



