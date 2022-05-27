'We are driven by facts' - Cele says no suspects in Namhla Mtwa murder, boyfriend not questioned

Police have not made any arrests for the murder of OR Tambo District Municipality employee Namhla Mtwa.

Mtwa was shot nine times on 21 April after arriving at her home in Sidwadwa, Mthatha.

She had gunshot wounds to her upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

Police Minister Bheki Cele could not say when police would make an arrest in their investigation into the murder of OR Tambo District Municipality employee Namhla Mtwa, and said her boyfriend was not questioned in connection with the crime.

Cele spent about an hour with Mtwa's family in Sidwadwa View, Mthatha on Thursday.

He and national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, were on a fact-finding mission in the Eastern Cape town, following claims from the public that the Mthatha Central police station had mishandled the case.

There, he gave an assurance that the investigation was on solid ground, but he could not say when an arrest would be made.

"At the moment, I am checking and chasing a criminal with no name," he added.

Cele told the media that Mtwa's boyfriend, Major Bhekizulu, who had been implicated by members of the public on social media, had not been questioned.

"We are not driven by social media. We are not driven by stories. We are driven by facts which [we] are really trying to get. You might find out at the end that many people were involved," the minister said.

#PoliceMinistry [HAPPENING NOW] Police Minister Cele & #SAPSNPC, Gen Masemola, DNC Lt Gen Ntshinga and the #sapsEC PC, Lt Gen Mene, are at this hour paying a comfort visit to the family of #NamhlaMtwa, giving an update on the murder case handled by a a team of investigators. ME pic.twitter.com/BTrt2KUZ5W — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) May 26, 2022

Mtwa's family said they were disappointed that the police did not have a suspect.

Mtwa's uncle, Gcobani Mtwa, said:

My question is, why with all this irrefutable evidence published on social media showing our baby girl was being abused, is it not enough for the police to arrest the suspect? We are disappointed that the police are not arresting the suspect.

Cele was questioned on reports that Bhekizulu was linked to the ANC, doing business with the state and funding the party.



He responded that the question must be directed to the ANC's leaders.

Cele also disclosed that forensic and ballistics experts were working around the clock under the supervision of a seasoned brigadier.

Commenting on the abuse allegations, Cele said Mtwa's friends and society at large should have done better:

Somebody somewhere knew what was happening. It's a call that families, communities and friends must go somewhere... to say something is going on there. The broader community has failed her.

He added that neither Mtwa, nor her family and friends reported the alleged abuse at any of Mthatha's police stations.

Cele also tackled abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for instructing his subjects, during a march on Wednesday, to round up criminals and kill them.

The king gave Bhekizulu three days to hand himself over to the police or his house would be burnt down.

Cele said: "If you listen very well to the statement of the king, including saying if the person is not arrested, people must come out and burn even the police nyala he was standing on top of, the king might have been trying to find a comfortable place in the environment of [Ronald] Lamola."

PHOTO: Facebook

Lamola is the justice and correctional services minister who oversees the country's 243 prisons.



Cele said the king's statements would "have to be looked into. No one is allowed to take law into their own hands."

"This country has [laws], while many people might argue [against] that fact. Someone was lambasting me, saying there is no law in this country [and] that is why the prisons of this country are overpopulated," the minister said.

Bhekizulu could not immediately be reached for comment. His response will be added once received.

