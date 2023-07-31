No televised recordings allowed in Gumede trial after witness' house shot at

The media has been barred from video recordings at the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

This comes after the home of an eThekwini Metro official, who is a witness in the trial, was allegedly shot at.

Judge Sharmaine Balton also said no cellphones would be allowed in court.

No televised recordings will be allowed of the upcoming chain of evidence in the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused because the witnesses are afraid.



This after the home of an eThekwini Metro official, who is a witness in the trial, was shot at on 22 July, mere days before the official was meant to testify.

During court proceedings last Wednesday, Judge Sharmaine Balton said the Hawks and SAPS would conduct risk assessments on witnesses after the incident. Witnesses would be provided with protection if required.

In a letter, Balton outlined that witnesses in the upcoming thread of evidence had agreed to testify only if there were no televised recordings, the media refrained from naming them, and cellphones were not allowed in court.

"Cellphones will be removed if the order is not complied with," Balton said.

She lambasted those in the public gallery after visuals were purportedly leaked during a court sitting.

In the previous session of the case, Balton ruled that audio would be recorded for the entire trial but that no visuals could be taken while the court was in session.

Back in August 2022, Balton made it clear that she wanted to protect key witnesses in the case.

She said at the time that the court didn't want witnesses to be subjected to public scrutiny "because we know people's lives have been threatened".

At the time, Balton also appealed to print and online media to protect witnesses.

News24 previously reported that Thami Ntuli, SA Local Government Association (Salga) KZN chairperson, condemned the shooting incident and said there weren't enough arrests related to hits in the province and country.

"There are very few cases where you hear there are arrests being made, particularly in local government. We receive numerous reports that the local government is not safe.

"We are concerned and wish for efficiency from the police in thwarting these attempts at assassinations, so we have a safe province and community."

Gumede's spokesperson, Ntando Khuzwayo, said they were frustrated about the delays in the case and were not convinced that an incident occurred, as alleged by the witness.

"We don't even believe that the incident took place. Even if it did take place, nothing is stopping the State from putting other witnesses on the stand. Where are the Hawks and forensic investigator witnesses?"

He added that the State was dragging out the case and didn't believe any witnesses had reason to delay it.

Gumede and her co-accused are on trial for allegedly committing fraud and corruption to the value of R320 million relating to eThekwini's Durban Solid Waste (DSW) unit.

The prosecution has accused her of creating the building blocks of a corrupt enterprise that inflated contracts and siphoned public monies into the pockets of businesspeople and politicians.



