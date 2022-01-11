1h ago

No, the required matric pass mark is not 30% - Angie Motshekga

accreditation
Jan Gerber
  • The matric pass requirement is not 30%, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga insists.
  • This is as the pass mark is questioned on the eve of the release of the matric results.
  • Motshekga said it was disappointing that myths were perpetuated year after year.

No, 30% is not the pass requirement for South African matrics, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga clarified on Tuesday.

With the announcement of the Class of 2021's matric results looming, the South African pass mark has been questioned again.

Among those asking questions is Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement (OSA), which launched a public petition calling for the 30% pass mark to be scrapped and replaced by a 50% minimum standard.

"Basic education in South Africa is in crisis mode, and instead of fixing the root causes, the DBE is fudging numbers for political convenience," reads a statement from OSA spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane, minutes before Motshekga addressed the media on Tuesday.

"Angie Motshekga's department is failing to equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. It's time for innovative ideas, transparent leadership and ardent public activism to fix the mess."

READ | Covid-19 protocols to remain in place at start of 2022 school year - Motshekga

In her briefing, Motshekga said they had observed the debate and discussion in the public arena on the pass requirements for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

"The department and respected scholars have sought to clarify this matter, and we will continue to do so. We, however, discourage the spreading of misleading information regarding the NSC pass requirements. There is information we have made available in which we explain the pass requirements," she said.

"All that needs to be said is that 30% is not a pass mark in this country. If a candidate gets an aggregate of 30% in all subjects written, the candidate will surely fail. There are myths, which are being repeated year after year, almost by the same people on this matter, and it is unfortunate and disappointing."

The matric results will be released next week. This year, the results will not be published in the media in compliance with the POPI Act.

READ | Matric exam results won't be published on public platforms, in media - education dept

Motshekga said there were three NSC pass requirements. They can be summarised as follows:

Admission to Bachelor studies

  • Must obtain at least 40% for the candidate's Home Language (this is compulsory);
  • Must obtain at least 50% for the candidate's four other subjects, excluding Life Orientations;
  • Must obtain at least 30% for the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution;
  • Must obtain at least 30% for one other subject; and
  • Must pass at least six of the seven subjects.

Admission to Diploma studies

  • Must obtain at least 40% for the candidate's Home Language (this is compulsory);
  • Must obtain at least 40% for three of other subjects, excluding Life Orientation;
  • Must obtain at least 30% for the language of learning and teaching (LOLT) of the higher education institution;
  • Must obtain at least 30% for one other subject; and
  • Must pass at least six of the seven subjects.

Higher Certificate

  • Must obtain at least 40% for the candidate's Home Language (this is compulsory);
  • Must obtain at least 30% for the language of learning and teaching (LOLT) of the higher education institution;
  • Must obtain at least 40% for two other subjects;
  • Must obtain at least 30% for three other subjects; and
  • Must pass at least six of the seven subjects.

