33m ago

add bookmark

No truth to rumours that alcohol ban will be reinstated - Cogta

Alex Mitchley
(Wil Stewar, Unsplash)
(Wil Stewar, Unsplash)
  • Rumours that the ban on liquor sales will be reinstituted have been dismissed as "misinformation".
  • Cabinet has not met since lockdown Level 3 came into effect; therefore, no discussion has taken place on the topic.
  • Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape premier said he would lobby the government to reimpose the liquor ban in the province.

Rumours doing the rounds about the ban on liquor sales being reinstituted can be treated as fake news because the Cabinet has not even met since the Level 3 lockdown regulations came into effect.

This is according to Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Lungi Mtshali.

Mtshali's comments follow WhatsApp voice notes and messages circulating on Monday, which claim a decision had been taken to reimpose the prohibition on the sale of alcohol.

Mtshali told News24 that a statement would be issued by Cogta, but he confirmed the rumours were nothing more than misinformation.

READ | Level 3: People queue for booze in Pretoria, afraid that ban will return

"Cabinet has not even met since the regulations came into effect, so there hasn't even been a discussion on the matter," Mtshali added.

The sale of alcohol was banned under the hard lockdown (Level 5), which was enforced on 27 March, and it remained in place during Level 4 of the lockdown.

The ban was finally lifted on 1 June when the lockdown Level 3 regulations came into effect.

News24 previously reported that trauma cases at one of Cape Town's hospitals spiked substantially since the easing of lockdown regulations under Level 3, with the majority of the cases linked to alcohol.

On Monday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane told News24 that he would lobby national government to reinstate the ban in the province due to a surge in alcohol-related incidents since the start of Level 3.

READ | Booze ban: Mabuyane to push for alcohol ban in the Eastern Cape

"We had high incidents on our roads, and we had a lot of reports of gender-based violence on the basis that people were drunk. It is really not about people enjoying themselves. It has contributed to moral decay. It has really eroded our societal moral fibre," he claimed.

According to Mabuyane, from 1 June until 7 June, the Eastern Cape recorded 3 141 cases linked to alcohol. It included 25 cases of culpable homicide, 94 cases of murder, 355 assault with grievous bodily harm cases, 42 cases of attempted murder, 51 cases of drunk driving and 25 cases of accidents under the influence.

Related Links
Business chamber slams Mabuyane's 'knee jerk' call for booze ban, but liquor board welcomes plan
Booze ban: Mabuyane to push for alcohol ban in the Eastern Cape
18 deaths, more than 200 violent crimes in Gauteng linked to alcohol
Read more on:
coronaviruscrimehealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 2274 votes
Cricket
12% - 671 votes
Soccer
23% - 1232 votes
Golf
7% - 367 votes
Other
16% - 851 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.83
(+0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.64)
Gold
1697.82
(+1.02)
Silver
17.75
(+2.02)
Platinum
838.00
(+2.69)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
2014.50
(+1.95)
All Share
54684.32
(-0.07)
Top 40
50117.63
(-0.16)
Financial 15
11281.88
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
73721.67
(-0.73)
Resource 10
50619.97
(+1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo