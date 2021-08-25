'No vaccine, no alcohol' - Limpopo government lobbies alcohol industry to help curb Covid-19 cases

The Limpopo health department is lobbying those who sell alcohol to consider turning away customers who are not vaccinated.

Premier Stan Mathabatha backed this approach.

The Limpopo government has set a target of vaccinating three million people before a fourth wave hits.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba reportedly indicated that they had already started to lobby the alcohol industry in the province to ask that they work together to curb Covid-19 cases.

"If our alcohol industry can come on board and indicate that they have the right to refuse to sell alcohol to someone refusing to be vaccinated ... We just need to be balancing the rights here," she told Jacaranda FM.

She continued:

Somebody says I have the right to buy alcohol anywhere I want, but also the sales person has got the right to say, no, I can't sell you this alcohol because you are not complying...

She said this even though it is not compulsory to get the Covid-19 vaccination.



Speaking at the vaccination rollout, for those aged 18-34, in Polokwane on Tuesday, Mathabatha warned of the consequences of not vaccinating.

"When she (Ramathuba) unpacked it to me, it meant that, if you are not vaccinated, then the fourth wave will set in," he said.

"When she says, 'no vaccine, no alcohol', she meant that, once you are not vaccinated, the 'family meeting' is coming, and the president will be telling you that we have a fourth wave now - and alcohol contributes to the spreading of Covid-19.

"When drinking alcohol, you don't even know how to wear the mask properly."

He said the alcohol industry employed a lot of people.

He added:

So if you don't vaccinate, it means a lot of people in the industry may not be able to support their families.

The province is home to an estimated 5.8 million people, who live in mostly rural areas, where traditional beliefs remain embedded.

The beliefs, coupled with misinformation around Covid-19 vaccines, are believed to be behind vaccine hesitancy – mainly among men.