1h ago

add bookmark

No water cuts - Rand Water clarifies rumours

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rand Water says there will be 90% availability of water.
Rand Water says there will be 90% availability of water.
PHOTO: Moyo Studio/Gallo Images
  • Rand Water refutes rumours of water supply shutdown in parts of Gauteng.
  • This followed Rand Water's announcement that there would be maintenance to one of their pipelines in Garthdale, Gauteng. 
  • Water will be available but pressure might be low. 

Rand Water has slammed rumours about water supply shutdowns in parts of Gauteng.

On Tuesday, rumours circulating on social media claimed there would be a water supply shutdown in parts of Gauteng from Friday to Wednesday.

The rumours followed an announcement about maintenance on one of Rand Water's pipelines.

Setting the record straight, spokesperson Pride Mguli said water would be available during the maintenance.  She said only pressure would be affected.

"Normally, when people open their tap, they are exposed to 100% availability. Given the current maintenance, Rand Water states that there is always enough water. Because of this maintenance, Rand Water will cut down only 10%, leaving 90% available. Generally, one should not expect to fill buckets because 90% is still quite high. 

"We have the responsibility to inform the public of such activities so that people are aware and questions about what is going on with the water pressure are not raised," she said.

READ | 24-hour water shutdown to affect about 30 Joburg suburbs

The planned maintenance is expected to occur from 17:00 on 19 August and end at 08:30 on 23 August.

"Municipalities including the City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, Johannesburg Water, and direct customers Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and South African Airways (SAA) were issued with a 21-days notice to allow them to execute their appropriate contingency plans," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watergautengjohannesburgwater
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2300 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
48% - 9926 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
37% - 7649 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 759 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.66
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.06
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,762.02
-0.8%
Silver
19.79
-1.7%
Palladium
2,136.14
-1.1%
Platinum
926.79
-1.2%
Brent Crude
92.34
-3.0%
Top 40
64,168
-0.9%
All Share
70,967
-0.8%
Resource 10
63,227
-3.3%
Industrial 25
87,430
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,160
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo