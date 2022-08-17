No water cuts - Rand Water clarifies rumours

Rand Water refutes rumours of water supply shutdown in parts of Gauteng.

This followed Rand Water's announcement that there would be maintenance to one of their pipelines in Garthdale, Gauteng.

Water will be available but pressure might be low.

Rand Water has slammed rumours about water supply shutdowns in parts of Gauteng.



On Tuesday, rumours circulating on social media claimed there would be a water supply shutdown in parts of Gauteng from Friday to Wednesday.

The rumours followed an announcement about maintenance on one of Rand Water's pipelines.

Setting the record straight, spokesperson Pride Mguli said water would be available during the maintenance. She said only pressure would be affected.

"Normally, when people open their tap, they are exposed to 100% availability. Given the current maintenance, Rand Water states that there is always enough water. Because of this maintenance, Rand Water will cut down only 10%, leaving 90% available. Generally, one should not expect to fill buckets because 90% is still quite high.

"We have the responsibility to inform the public of such activities so that people are aware and questions about what is going on with the water pressure are not raised," she said.

The planned maintenance is expected to occur from 17:00 on 19 August and end at 08:30 on 23 August.

"Municipalities including the City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, Johannesburg Water, and direct customers Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and South African Airways (SAA) were issued with a 21-days notice to allow them to execute their appropriate contingency plans," she said.