No work, no pay: Nxesi condemns Nehawu strike action as wage negotiations reach deadlock

  • Public servants affiliated to Nehawu prevented entry to government buildings during a strike on Monday. 
  • Thulas Nxesi strongly condemned the strike action. 
  • Nehawu and several other public servant unions have been locked in a wage dispute with the government. 

Acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi strongly condemned the strike by public servants affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and other public sector unions on Monday.

Union members embarked on a mass strike and blocked entry to government buildings, despite a ruling by the Labour Court, which interdicted the action. 

Nxesi said during a media briefing on Monday that the principle of no work, no pay was non-negotiable, and any labour action must be conducted within the law.

"The department remains vigilant of any illegal activities designed to deny officials and the public access to the premises," he said.

Nxesi's briefing came just a few hours after the Labour Court in Johannesburg reaffirmed the original interdict, which was granted on Saturday. 

"We have just received a court judgment that has dismissed Nehawu's appeal of the interdict that was handed out on Saturday. This further confirms our view that the actions of those striking today are illegal. The police will continue to do their work to stop violence and disruptions of normal activities of employees who are not on strike," he said. 

Nehawu and several other public servant unions have been locked in a wage dispute with the government.

READ | 'Our grievances must be heard': Nehawu members go on strike at hospitals, courts in parts of SA

The Department of Public Service and Administration proposes a salary increase of 4.7%, and the union is demanding 10-12%.

Nxesi urged all departments to have the necessary processes, procedures and contingency strike management plans to effectively deal with the strike action.

News24 earlier reported that one home affairs office in Cape Town was closed due to the strike action.

A number of court cases were also disrupted as interpreters were unavailable.

There were angry scenes at the doors of the Western Cape High Court, with people sympathising with the workers, but furious due to the waste of time and transport money.

Nehawu's acting regional secretary, Temba Gubula, said: "The purpose of this strike is to send a message to the government that our members in the public service deserve a decent salary increase. The 3% that was given last year was an insult."


