'Nobody is safe': What the latest carjacking statistics reveal

Gauteng emerged as the province with the most carjackings between October and December last year.

Police reported that 5 455 carjackings were reported countrywide - 661 more than the same period for 2020.

Harare, in Cape Town's Khayelitsha, was the police station where the most carjackings were reported.

Although Gauteng emerged as the province with the most carjackings, Harare police station, in Khayelitsha, racked up the most individual cases reported at one police station.

For residents, Khayelitsha emerging as the top carjacking spot in the country comes as no surprise. A community policing patroller said it was so bad that stopping at a robot in the sprawling suburb, east of Cape Town, meant certain attack or even death.

"If you stop at a robot, as a law-abiding citizen, you are putting your life at risk," said Juwa Dimande, of the Thembokwezi Crime Watch.

"They will smash your window and, if you give them a headache by resisting, they will shoot you," he said. "The robots are supposed to keep people safe - but, here, everyone just drives through."

Carjacking falls under the crime sub-category of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

According to police records, carjacking increased across the three months measured, compared with the same period in 2020. In 2020, 4 794 cases were reported, compared with 5 455 for October to December 2021.

The breakdown by province: Gauteng: 2 824 cases KwaZulu-Natal: 845 Western Cape: 692 Mpumalanga: 379 Eastern Cape: 367 North West: 141 Limpopo: 140 Northern Cape: 10

However, Harare, Philippi East, Nyanga, Umlazi and Orange Farm emerged as the individual police stations that received the most reports of carjackings between October and December last year.

Dimande said that, not only do these attacks make car owners' insurance premiums very high, but not a day goes by where they do not drive in fear.

He said anybody who looked even vaguely unsure of where they were heading in the suburb was a target. To make matters worse, very few of the hijackers get caught.

As a patroller, he has observed that cars are later found burnt out, stripped carcasses discovered, or they are used to commit other crimes. Not even ambulances are safe - with even paramedics, attending to emergencies, robbed.

Unrepaired potholes do not help either, with motorists being hijacked as they slow down to protect their vehicles from damage.

"Some young people are volunteering to try and fill the potholes," said Dimande. "But it is very difficult.

"He said the solution to ending carjacking was in unity between community policing forums, more mobile police stations, cooperation with the police, and residents, who know who the carjackers are, reporting them to the police.

"Nobody is safe. We don't know what is going to happen next," said Dimande.

