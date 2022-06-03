'Noem drie amptelike tale': South Africans abroad given Afrikaans quiz before allowed to board

Some South Africans living in London were quizzed before being allowed on Ryanair, an Irish airline.

The 15-question quiz is presented only in Afrikaans.

Some travellers were denied boarding passes after answering incorrectly.

South African authorities are investigating reports that South Africans living in London have been required to complete a general knowledge test in Afrikaans when flying on an Irish airline – presumably to prove their nationality.



South Africans flying to and from the UK on Ryanair have reported being asked to complete a general knowledge test in Afrikaans or be denied entry to their flight.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department was aware of the reports.

"We've been alerted to it. We are working with our counterparts, both here and in the UK, to deal with it," he said.

One South African said she had travelled to Dublin and had been asked to complete the test during check-in at London's Stansted Airport before she could be issued a boarding pass.

She claimed she was told the form would prove she was South African because there had been an increase in fraudulent South African passports.

She said:

The form was given to me in Afrikaans, I asked for it in English. And the response was that if I was unable to complete the form, then it proved I was not South African.

After completing the form, she was told she would not be able to board the flight because her answers were incorrect.

She raised it with the supervisor on duty, who accused her of searching for the answers on Google.

She produced her work permit, saying she had lived abroad for four years. She showed that her passport had multiple valid visas to prove it had been vetted, after which she was allowed to board the flight.

Some of the 15 questions include a multiple-choice on South Africa's capital city, naming three official languages, which side of the road South Africans drive on, and the president's name.

Dinesh Joseph was handed the test on Sunday, 22 May, when returning to London's Gatwick Airport from Lanzarote.

"It's bizarre and atrocious. I asked to speak to the duty manager because I thought I was being pranked," he said.

Joseph asked for the test in English, but said the Ryanair staff told him: "No, this is your language."

He said the duty manager told him the form was Ryanair rules and he couldn't fly unless he completed it.

Joseph resorted to Google Translate to get through the test, but said it left him feeling angry and hurt.

"I was really upset at the time... It tapped into a whole bunch of other discriminatory experiences as I've had as a person of colour," he said.

Joseph has lodged a formal complaint with Ryanair, which News24 has seen, but said he has yet to receive any response.

Ryanair told News24 on Friday that it had a responsibility to "ensure that passengers are correctly documented for travel to their destination", in terms of Section 40 of the UK Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

"Due to the recent increase in passengers attempting to travel on fraudulent South African passports, our handling agents may request passengers travelling on a South African passport, and who are flagged during procedural security profiling, to complete a simple questionnaire, as an additional safety assessment to confirm whether they are correctly documented before travel," it said.

"As language proficiency is the least intrusive further safety assessment method, this questionnaire is conducted through Afrikaans, one of South Africa's most prevalent official languages."

Catherine Bronze said she was asked to complete the questionnaire on Sunday, 22 May, at Ireland's West Airport Knock.

She was travelling with her 11-year-old son and both were denied boarding passes when she was unable to correctly answer all the questions.



Bronze has been living in the UK for two years on a spousal visa, with her husband, who has a British passport.

"We had spent the weekend visiting my daughter in Ireland. When they gave me the form, I asked for it in English as I explained I was not fluent in Afrikaans. She told me to try my best. I understood most questions, but not all and I obviously got some wrong. I was gobsmacked. I had a valid passport and showed them our biometric residence permits," she said.

However, the staff could not give her any information on what to do, in order to be allowed onto her flight, and she had to make arrangements to return to her daughter. Her husband flew to Dublin the next day and fetched them.

She said:

How does answering a batch of questions prove that your passports are not fraudulent? The whole thing is a joke.

“I have tried to contact Ryanair about this to see if I can get anything refunded for flights, but have had no response."

Another South African posted on social media, saying he had been asked to complete the test before his Ryanair flight from Malaga to London.

"The Ryanair employee was very rude and couldn't give any reasonable explanation about why I had to complete this test. Secondly, I did the test and … I think I answered the questions correctly, even though I'm not fluent in Afrikaans, but the Ryanair employee didn't even mark the questionnaire! She just said that she will hand it in and, if I didn't pass, they wouldn't let me through border patrol," he said.

"This experience was really absurd!"

British High Commission spokesperson Isabel Potgieter said the test was not a UK government requirement. She directed South Africans to the government's website for a list of entry requirements.

The Irish Embassy to South Africa's deputy head of mission, Tim Reilly, told News24 the test was not an entry requirement by the Irish government.

"We are aware of these reports which appear to have originated from a thread on Reddit. We are happy to clarify that the Irish immigration authorities do not under any circumstances require or administer such tests to passengers travelling to Ireland.

"Holders of valid South African passports do not need a visa to come to Ireland for tourism or similar reasons. However, other standard immigration procedures do apply and all travellers (regardless of their country of citizenship) must be able to satisfy the immigration officer at the port of entry that they have a valid reason for entering Ireland," he said.



