Nomzamo Park tavern shooting: Two people to appear in court, more arrests expected

Gauteng police arrested two people in connection with a mass shooting at a tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando East, in J uly.

O ne was arrested on Thursday and the other on Friday.

Sixteen people were killed in the shooting.

Two people are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando East, in July which claimed the lives of 16 people.



Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said one was arrested on Thursday and the other on Friday.

Muridili said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the progress in the case.

More arrests are imminent.

Sixteen people were killed at the tavern on 14 July when gunmen opened fire on patrons.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said at the time that the five assailants drove a white Toyota Quantum.

He said at the time:

They were there with one purpose, to kill. It was an emotional scene. People were killed when they were having fun.

"We don't know what angered the killers to commit such a horrendous crime. We will find out why they committed such a crime. It was such brutality. What we know is that there were five people involved," he added.



News24 previously reported that Luyanda Mjoli, 19, his eldest brother, Sithembiso Mjoli, 34, and Daliwonga Mluma were among those who were killed.

A woman who held a picture of Mluma said at the time that Nomzamo Park residents were living in fear: "We have been complaining for far too long to our government about the violent situation in Nomzamo Park. How many more [people] must die before we are heard? We are killed on our way [to] and back from work. How much blood must be spilt here before the government intervenes?"



