1h ago

add bookmark

Nomzamo Park tavern shooting: Two people to appear in court, more arrests expected

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have arrested two suspects linked to the July shooting at Nomzamo Tavern in Soweto.
Police have arrested two suspects linked to the July shooting at Nomzamo Tavern in Soweto.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Gauteng police arrested two people in connection with a mass shooting at a tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando East, in July.
  • One was arrested on Thursday and the other on Friday.
  • Sixteen people were killed in the shooting.

Two people are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando East, in July which claimed the lives of 16 people.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said one was arrested on Thursday and the other on Friday.

Muridili said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the progress in the case.

More arrests are imminent.

Sixteen people were killed at the tavern on 14 July when gunmen opened fire on patrons. 

READ | 'They were killed for nothing' - family of brothers slain in Nomzamo tavern massacre

Police Minister Bheki Cele said at the time that the five assailants drove a white Toyota Quantum.

He said at the time:

They were there with one purpose, to kill. It was an emotional scene. People were killed when they were having fun.

"We don't know what angered the killers to commit such a horrendous crime. We will find out why they committed such a crime. It was such brutality. What we know is that there were five people involved," he added.

News24 previously reported that Luyanda Mjoli, 19, his eldest brother, Sithembiso Mjoli, 34, and Daliwonga Mluma were among those who were killed.

A woman who held a picture of Mluma said at the time that Nomzamo Park residents were living in fear: "We have been complaining for far too long to our government about the violent situation in Nomzamo Park. How many more [people] must die before we are heard? We are killed on our way [to] and back from work. How much blood must be spilt here before the government intervenes?"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 4026 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4858 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

2h ago

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
19.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.37
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,643.66
0.0%
Silver
18.87
0.0%
Palladium
2,073.00
0.0%
Platinum
858.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.15
-5.0%
Top 40
57,110
-3.1%
All Share
63,417
-2.9%
Resource 10
56,319
-7.5%
Industrial 25
78,436
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,142
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'They were healing the nation' - Oskido reflects on South Africa's musical heritage

6h ago

'They were healing the nation' - Oskido reflects on South Africa's musical heritage
One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage...

23 Sep

One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage making 'worry dolls'
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo