40m ago

add bookmark

Nomzamo Tavern Massacre | 'I don't know how my life was spared' - eyewitness

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Forensic Pathology service vehicles outside Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East to collect bodies of 14 patrons killed on Saturday night .
Forensic Pathology service vehicles outside Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East to collect bodies of 14 patrons killed on Saturday night .
@ntwaagae, Twitter
  • An eyewitness has described the tragedy of the Nomzamo Tavern massacre saying the killers were heartless.
  • He said one of the men armed with an AK-47 opened a sliding door, said nothing and began shooting at people.
  • He described how people died in front of him and were screaming in pain.

"It took me 20 minutes to know that my life had been spared."

These are the words of a patron of Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto who refused to be identified.

LIVE | Tavern shootings claim several lives in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg

The man, whose clothes and shoes were bloodied, was among those who miraculously escaped with their lives when 14 patrons were massacred at the tavern on Saturday night.

Nine people are in hospital after they sustained bullet wounds.

He said:

They came armed. They were heartless. I have never seen such brutality.

The visibly shaken man arrived at the tavern after 19:00 with his friend who lives behind the tavern.

Unfortunately, his friend is among the 14 deceased patrons.

"We were [coming] from work when we decided to stop at the tavern and have a few beers. We arrived carrying some beer cans. My friend, obsessed with playing pool (snooker) went to the pool table and started playing.

"I was seated at the corner with other people drinking. We had fun until around 22:00, when our fun was abruptly stopped. I saw a man carrying an AK-47 (assault rifle) opening the glass sliding door.

"He didn't say anything and started opening fire. My friend and others at the pool table scattered for cover. He sprayed them with bullets.

"I saw them falling to the ground. It was pandemonium. I hid under a table. Four dead people were lying near me. Their blood spilt on me. After the man with an assault rifle was done. Two others carrying 9mm pistols joined and repeatedly fired at people on the floor."

The witness said that the shooting lasted about 10 minutes.

"People died in front of me. Some were screaming in pain. Alcohol was scattered. After killing people, including my friend, the gunmen slowly walked away. I don't know how I was spared because one of the men carrying a pistol was near me. I looked him in the eyes, and he walked away.

"[A] few minutes after they had left, I called an ambulance. Paramedics responded that they were afraid to come and were waiting for the police to escort them. Some cars arrived outside, loaded the injured, and were all driven to the hospital.

"I know that 14 people were massacred and nine severely injured. I am worried about my safety because one of the shooters saw me. I need protection. I hope they will be arrested. I don't know the motive behind the killing," he said.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said people were innocently "hanging around" when the shooting began.

"It was like how people sit in a shebeen socialising and relaxing. No one was vigilant to see that something wrong will happen to them. They were not contributing to crime; these ones came in and starting shooting them."

Mazibuko said some illegal establishments were contributing to crime.

"I indicated earlier that sometimes, this is where our people hang out. This is part of the township economy to help our people increase the economy of the township. Ensuring they comply is one matter we having been sitting on. Most are complying."

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said there was another incident also last night in Matoleville where a family was sitting at a fire at their home and were shot at.

"One person was shot and killed in that incident and another died in hospital."

He said violent crime is a "... concern for all of us".

"When this incident occurred, I was operating in Kagiso in West Rand. We did a compliance inspection, closed four unlicensed taverns, owners were also arrested. We want to assure citizens we won't get tired or weary. We will do our level best to ensure people are safe."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburgshootings
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
24% - 274 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
47% - 532 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
29% - 324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,743.18
0.0%
Silver
19.32
0.0%
Palladium
2,185.00
0.0%
Platinum
899.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo