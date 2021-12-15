'Nonsense': ANC's Northern Cape chairperson rubbishes claims that he tried to fix regional conference

Zamani Saul refuted claims that he was trying to influence the outcomes of regional conferences.

ANC members, from the John Taolo Gaetsewe region, alleged that Saul had instructed who he preferred as regional secretary.

Saul said members in the regions were making it their "profession" to tarnish his name.

An aggrieved North Cape ANC chairperson, Zamani Saul, accused party members of attempting to taint his name by making unfounded allegations that he was trying to manipulate regional conferences.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday afternoon, Saul said: "There are people who have made it their profession and craft to wake up every day and make baseless allegations against me."

Saul said ANC members, particularly from the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) region, had taken it upon themselves to step up their smear campaign against his good name, given that the regional conference was just around the corner.

He was responding to questions from News24 regarding a text message purportedly sent by him, in which he urged a provincial executive committee (PEC) member to communicate that his preferred candidate ought to be elected as a regional secretary, at all costs.

Without sharing any message emanating from Saul's phone number to the PEC member, aggrieved JTG members circulated a message whose origins could not be verified.

The message read: "The PEC meeting will be today at 9h00 to approve the road map of the JTG regional conference. Branch general meetings will start on 11 January 2022, and the Conference [ in JTG] will be on 25 to 27 February 2022.

"Make sure comrade Eugene Khokhong emerges as regional secretary. You can bring any baboon as chair; I don't care… this is from number one in the province," reads the text.

Speaking to News24, Saul said, "this is nonsense", in reference to the text - and added that "there is no such a thing, I would never stoop that low".

Saul said:

There are some fools who make it their job to concoct such lies.

However, the aggrieved JTG members said Khokhong and Saul were close allies, and that it was with the former's support and influence within the provincial youth league that he became premier.



They also pointed to a trip that Saul, Khokhong and other young leaders embarked on to Tanzania in 2019.

"Yes, I did go with Khokhong and other young leaders at the invitation of the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College in Tanzania. It was a leadership training camp and two other individuals, who went with us, are already leaders in our province. What is wrong with Khokhong also becoming a leader?

"That demonstrates the training we all received in Tanzania was valuable," said Saul.

When contacted for comment, Khokhong said he had been made aware of the alleged message by an associate who saw it on Facebook.



He added that he was not convinced that Saul was capable of such an act.

"I don't think it was from Saul; I think it's people who do not want me to be the regional secretary," said Khokhong.

He was also quick to add that, although PEC members were set to oversee the regional elective conference, they wouldn't be able to influence its outcome because that would be dictated by delegates from the branch general meetings.

The JTG region has also been in the news recently after the ANC nominated Ikgopoleng Aiseng as its speaker candidate, despite being accused by 12 different women of sexual harassment.

He was elected speaker last month.