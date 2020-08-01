1h ago

Norma Gigaba in 'good spirits' after being released on bail - lawyer

Qaanitah Hunter
Norma Gigaba on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)
  • Former minister Malusi Gigaba's wife, Norma, spent Friday night locked in police cells after her arrest at their Waterkloof home.
  • She secured her freedom today, after paying bail.
  • Next, she faces three criminal charges in court on Monday - all laid by her husband and a friend.

Norma Gigaba has been released from police cells and will now appear on Monday in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault.

The wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested on Friday for alleged assault and malicious damage to property.

In the latest development, she was released from the Brooklyn police station on Saturday after paying bail.

Her lawyer Victor Nkwashu confirmed that she had been released on R5 000 bail.

He said the case was laid by her husband Malusi and his friend Peterson Siyaya.

“She’s in good spirits because she is going to see the kids. But she is coughing because she spent the night in the cells,” Nkwashu said.

Her lawyer said it was too early to say whether Norma would plead guilty or not.

“We still have to see the charge sheet and the docket,” he said.

They would not yet comment on concerns about why the Hawks were called in the matter.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 on Friday evening that a suspect had been arrested, after a warrant was executed.

