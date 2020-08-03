1h ago

add bookmark

Norma Gigaba threatens urgent legal action against the Hawks if they don't return her devices

Karyn Maughan
Norma Gigaba arrives at the Hatfield Magistrates Court with her legal team.
Norma Gigaba arrives at the Hatfield Magistrates Court with her legal team.
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • The Hawks seized Norma Gigaba's devices as part of a criminal investigation into allegedly insulting text messages sent to an unidentified man.
  • This was revealed in a letter she sent via her lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, to Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.
  • In the letter, she says she did not consent to the seizure and the officers did not have a warrant.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's wife, Norma, has threatened urgent legal action against the Hawks if they fail to return her phones and devices, seized nearly two weeks ago as part of a criminal investigation into allegedly insulting text messages she had sent to an unidentified man, by 17:00 today.

Norma Gigaba's lawyer has revealed in a letter to Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya that she "did not consent to the seizure and your members possessed no warrant authorising them to search and seize these items".

The Hawks appear to have caved in to Norma Gigaba's demand that her devices be returned to her, despite weekend media reports suggesting that the devices had been seized as part of the unit's investigation into alleged threats made against Malusi Gigaba's life.

READ | Norma Gigaba to head to High Court as malicious damage to property case postponed

Norma Gigaba's legal team is understood to be mulling possible legal action against the Hawks over these reports.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to News24 that Norma Gigaba's devices would be returned to her by investigators. That handover is scheduled to take place at the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday morning at 09:00.

The letter sent to Lebeya on Sunday by Norma Gigaba's lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, about the seizure of her devices has, however, raised further questions about the circumstances under which she was arrested and held at the Brooklyn police station for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria on Friday night.

Legal team

Norma Gigaba's heavyweight legal team, consisting of advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, on Monday confirmed in the Brooklyn office of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court that they will challenge the legality and constitutionality of that arrest, as well as the Hawks' involvement in it, in the Pretoria High Court.

The Hawks have, in the interim, sought to distance themselves from the current criminal case against Norma Gigaba. Mulaudzi confirmed to News24 on the weekend that the matter was now being dealt with by the police service.

In his letter to Lebeya, Nkhwashu states that Hawks members had descended on the Waterkloof home that Norma Gigaba shared with her husband and two young sons on 22 July and "interrogated our client, searched her house and there and then unlawfully seized her personal items".

Those items, he said, included a "MacBook Laptop; Apple iPad; iPhone Apro 11; iPhone X; and a Huawei Phone".

Nkhwashu states that Mpumalanga Hawks officers, "Captain Mavuso and Sergeant Ndabambi", executed what he described as an "unlawful search and seizure" operation on Norma Gigaba's home, "acting on the instructions and directions of Brigadier Ngwenya".

"We pause to mention that the above seizure was conducted under the guise that our client had sent a text message to the complainant who laid a complaint of crimen injuria against our client with the abovementioned members."

It is unclear whether the complainant in question was Malusi Gigaba or his trade unionist friend, Peterson Siyaya, who has been previously reported to have been the owner of the Mercedes Benz G Wagon Norma Gigaba has been accused of trashing.

Malusi Gigaba had been driving the vehicle at the time that it was vandalised.

The State's indictment against Norma Gigaba alleges that the vehicle she allegedly damaged belongs to her husband.

As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheet states that Norma Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a "ticket to cheating with women".

Norma Gigaba is set to return to court to face those charges on 14 September.

Related Links
Norma Gigaba to head to High Court as malicious damage to property case is postponed
Two top legal eagles in Norma Gigaba's corner as she fights Hawks over husband Malusi's case
Norma Gigaba in 'good spirits' after being released on bail - lawyer
Read more on:
hawksjohannesburgnorma gigabacourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 537 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
23% - 337 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(-1.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.68)
ZAR/EUR
20.20
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.82)
Gold
1970.20
(-0.53)
Silver
24.25
(-0.58)
Platinum
912.51
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2079.64
(+1.17)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo