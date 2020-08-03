1h ago

Norma Gigaba to head to High Court as malicious damage to property case is postponed

Alex Mitchley
Norma Gigaba arrives at the Hatfield Magistrates Court on 3 August. She has been charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • Norma Gigaba, the wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, was arrested by the Hawks on Friday.
  • She spent one night in the holding cells of a Pretoria police station before being released on Saturday.
  • Her legal team has indicated they intend to approach a higher court to challenge the validity of the charges she faces.

Norma Gigaba, who has been charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, will approach the High Court to challenge her arrest. 

Gigaba, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, briefly appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate's Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

She was arrested after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multi-million rand Mercedes Benz, driven by her husband

Gigaba is being represented by advocates Dali Mpofu, SC, and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC. 

READ | Two top legal eagles in Norma Gigaba's corner as she fights Hawks over husband Malusi's case

Mpofu told the court that it was agreed that the matter would be postponed to 14 September.

He added that they intended to approach the High Court to lodge certain civil matters in relation to the case and also intend to look at the validity of the charges.

Mpofu also said that after Gigaba was released on bail on Saturday, an arrangement was made for her to stay with friends for the rest of the weekend. However, she will now be able return home, he said.

The magistrate said there was nothing on record that limited Gigaba's movement or prohibited her from returning home but that they would have to enquire from the magistrate who granted her bail on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Malusi Gigaba claims hitmen were hired to kill him

Following the short court appearance, lawyer Victor Nkwashu told journalists that among others, civil litigation would be launched to challenge Gigaba's arrest.

Nkwashu added that, based on the charges, Gigaba should have been warned to appear in court and that her arrest was not necessary. He added that they would also challenge the involvement of the Hawks in the matter.

Nkwashu said Gigaba was traumatised after spending a winter's night in custody, away from her children.

News24 previously reported that Gigaba was arrested after she allegedly badly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba's friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

According to the charge sheet, the vehicle belongs to her husband.

As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheets states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a "ticket to cheating with women".

