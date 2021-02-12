Norma Mngoma emotional, 'feels vindicated' by High Court ruling declaring arrest 'unlawful'

Norma Mngoma says she feels vindicated after the High Court found that she had been unlawfully arrested by the Hawks last year.

Mngoma was charged with assault and malicious damage to property for allegedly trashing a R3-million Mercedes-Benz during a dispute with her husband.

Her lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, called for the withdrawal of the charges.

Mngoma began using her maiden name shortly after her arrest, however it is not clear whether the couple has officially separated or divorced.

Norma Mngoma was emotional as she left the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Friday and said she felt vindicated by a Gauteng High Court ruling that found her arrest by the Hawks unlawful.

"She is very pleased with the judgment. You will understand that this is emotional because she is a mother and she has to come to court in an unlawful way," her attorney, Victor Nkhwashu, told reporters on behalf of his client outside court.

"It is not easy for her to be strong and to endure the prosecution. That is one of the reasons why you saw her become emotional because she has now been vindicated by the High Court," he said.

Mngoma stood next to Nkhwashu but did not directly speak to the media.

The estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba had appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

On Thursday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found her arrest by the Hawks in July 2020 "unlawful" and an "abuse of power" by her husband, in an attempt to intimidate her.

On Friday, outside the court, Nkhwashu did not rule out the possibility of taking legal action against the Hawks, stating that they "have an instruction to proceed against the Hawks".

Mngoma was charged for allegedly trashing a R3-million black Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG "G-Wagon" during a dispute with her estranged husband and sending an insulting WhatsApp message to his close friend, Peterson Siyaya.

It is not yet clear whether the State will proceed with or withdraw its case against her after the postponement of the matter on Friday.

The postponement will allow the defence to make representations and afford the State the opportunity to study the High Court judgment and to come to a decision on prosecution.



Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, who is also part of her legal team, called for the withdrawal of the charges, describing the prosecution as "the fruits of a poisoned tree".



The State told the court it will submit that "an unlawful arrest does not amount to a malicious prosecution".

She is due back in court on 26 March.

