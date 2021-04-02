1h ago

add bookmark

Norma Mngoma says she forgives Malusi Gigaba as part of her 'healing' process

Compiled by Sisona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Norma Mngoma.
Norma Mngoma.
Photo: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images
  • Criminal charges against former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife Norma Mngoma were withdrawn last month.
  • Mngoma took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her journey since her arrest by the Hawks in July last year.
  • Mngoma says forgiving Gigaba is part of her healing process. 

Norma Mngoma has penned a message on social media, saying she forgives former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Mngoma, who is Gigaba's estranged wife, took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of herself with a mask on, which she said she took last month in court. 

She was arrested after being accused of damaging a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that belonged to Gigaba's friend, News24 reported. 

She was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

The charges were withdrawn last month, with the National Prosecuting Authority stating the decision to reinstate the case would depend on her representations.

In the three-part public post on her verified account on Thursday, she described the events of the day when the Hawks arrested her in July last year.  

READ | Norma Gigaba, wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, to spend weekend in jail after arrest

"On that night, it was too cold & I was sharing a cell with other 2 ladies they slept early, and I was in disbelief that I was there. I was still trying to figure it out how do I sleep on the cold small mattress on the floor, toilet is here and shower with a bar of soap and cold water in winter, and all of us were sharing that, I was even scared to go pee in front of strangers damn that was a small hell...(sic)" she says in the post. 

Mngoma also detailed how she was hungry while in the cell and had even requested Gigaba to bring her socks, a blanket and food, which he did. But the food and blanket were not permitted. 

"I said thank you & I told him to be strong & tell the boys that I was doing school work with a friend, I wanted to be strong for him, I assured him I was gonna be okay, in the morning he came, but he was not allowed to see me, my Lawyer came around 11, he pulled all the strings with my friend finally the hawks were forced to bring back the docket & I was granted a bail... (sic)"

"I got the shock of my life that my ex husband is the one who got me arrested."

Mngoma said she still had unanswered questions about what had happened.

ALSO READ | Mngoma to sue Hawks for unlawful arrest as NPA still to decide on reinstating criminal charges

She also stated that she had prepared for war after learning about her divorce from a Sunday World article.

She adds that she never thought love could turn into hate and betrayal. 

"... He has done so many things of what public know is a drop of water, and you think is a lot but today I choose to forgive him not that he deserves it but I do it as my part of my healing process... (sic)".

The criminal charges against Mngoma were withdrawn in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court last month after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided, after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found that her arrest by the Hawks was unlawful. 

News24 reported in February, that the High Court had found that Gigaba abused his power by getting the Hawks to arrest Mngoma for allegedly trashing his friend's car - in order to intimidate her.

Gigaba said at the time that he did not want to comment on the High Court ruling.

"It is clear that this in fact is a domestic dispute between two prominent members of society, however, the offences are not deserving of the high priority of the Hawks, and the involvement of the Hawks itself speaks to the abuse of power by Mr Gigaba as a former minister in using the state administration for his own personal benefit with the intention to intimidate his wife in a domestic spat," High Court Judge Cassim Sardiwalla stated.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
norma mngomamalusi gigabacourts
Lottery
Lekker start to the Easter weekend for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4718 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1409 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.63
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.24
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,730.59
(+0.0)
Silver
24.97
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,213.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.4)
Palladium
2,669.06
(-0.1)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo