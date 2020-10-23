Gigaba assault drama: Norma Mngoma's case postponed to February next year

The criminal case of Norma Mngoma, the wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed for more than three months.

Mngoma was arrested in August after she allegedly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

She has a pending civil case in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, in which she claims her arrest by the Hawks was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Norma Mngoma, the wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.



The matter was postponed to 12 February 2021 for further investigation and for the outcome of motion proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The State said it had already made a full disclosure to Mngoma's legal team, which included witnesses.

She spent a night in police cells and was released on R5 000 bail the following day.

Gallo Images PHOTO: Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images

She then approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, claiming that her arrest by the Hawks was unlawful and unconstitutional.



The Hawks have disputed this, saying she was arrested after a magistrate issued a warrant of arrest.

News24 previously reported that in a statement to the Hawks, Gigaba claimed that his wife called "people from counter-intelligence" to come to the couple's home in the days before her arrest – an experience he claimed left him feeling "threatened, totally (sic) and unsafe in my own home".

Last month, News24 also reported that her lawyers had argued in the High Court that her arrest was nothing more than a "favour for her husband".

Her lawyers want the High Court to rule that the involvement of the Hawks in a "domestic dispute" was unlawful and "must cease".

