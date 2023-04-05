North West Black Lawyers Association chairperson shot dead outside her office

A North West lawyer was shot outside her office while walking to her car.

President of the Law Society of South Africa, Eunice Masipa, described Zanele Nkosi as "a fearless woman of strength" who was committed to making South Africa a better place.

Nkosi's memorial service will be held on Thursday in Rustenburg.

The North West Black Lawyers Association chairperson, Zanele Precious Nkosi, was shot dead by two unknown gunmen a week ago. She had been walking to her vehicle outside her office in Rustenburg when she was attacked.

The gunmen have yet to be apprehended.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Nkosi, 38, died on the scene on 29 March.

"She was walking to her vehicle [and] about to leave her workplace when the two unknown suspects approached her vehicle and shot her," said Funani.

Nkosi, who served on numerous committees of the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA), is said to have been committed and active in the organised legal profession for many years.

Nkosi was an admitted attorney for more than nine years and graduated with an LLB from the University of North West.

She specialised in civil litigation in both lower and high courts, mainly in municipal Law, and had vast experience in criminal litigation.

President of the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA), Eunice Masipa, said the society shared the despair of everyone who loved and admired Nkosi.

Masipa said:

This cowardly act has robbed Ms Nkosi's family, colleagues, and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to make South Africa a better place for all.

Masipa called on the authorities to find the killers so that they could face justice.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said: "The suspects are unknown [and] there are [have been] no arrests."

A memorial service for Nkosi will be held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre City Hall on Thursday.

Nkosi's family could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.