North West cop accused of using state credit card to fill up home generator

A North West police captain has been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly using a state credit card to buy fuel for his 25-litre home generator.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Captain Baile Mokgoro, 48, allegedly went to a petrol station in the Vryburg CBD to fill a state motor vehicle before filling his generator.

"He allegedly filled the state motor vehicle with 40.14 litres of petrol, amounting to R926.43.

"Allegedly, he also filled up his private generator with 25 litres worth R577.

Mokgwabone adding:

The total amount paid by the state is R1 503.45. Subsequent to reporting the incident and investigation by the provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit, the member was arrested,

Mokgoro appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court last week and was released on R500 bail.

He is expected to appear in court again next month.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena said: "Dishonest employees have no space in the service and will be dealt with effectively to sound a warning that improper conduct cannot be tolerated."