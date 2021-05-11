1h ago

North West couple arrested for allegedly planning CIT heist

Lwandile Bhengu
A couple has been arrested for allegedly planning a CIT heist.
A North West couple have been arrested for allegedly plotting a cash-in-transit heist and being in possession of stolen cars.   

The two were arrested by the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies on Monday in Marikana, after information was received that they were possibly planning a CIT heist. 

"Three vehicles - two Audis and a Jeep that were confirmed as hijacked earlier this year in Douglasdale and Wierdabrug policing precincts respectively - were recovered. The owner of the house and his wife were immediately arrested for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

He said that investigations had showed that the cars were brought to the "safe house" after robberies had taken place. 

Ramovha did not provide details on the alleged planned heist, but said that information implicating other people was being investigated and that more arrests were imminent.

The couple are expected to appear in the Tlhabane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

