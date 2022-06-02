40m ago

North West education department temporarily closes primary school where teacher was gunned down

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
The department of education said a recovery plan will be implemented as soon as learning and teaching resumed on Monday.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

The North West education department on Thursday morning closed the Rutanang Primary School in Rustenburg where a teacher was gunned down earlier this week.

Police said the teacher was in her Toyota Fortuner in front of the school gate in Geelhoutpark on Tuesday when two gunmen approached and shot her at close range.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said nothing had been stolen from the car and the gunmen walked away from the scene on foot.

The department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi said: "The department decided to close the school temporarily to allow the send-off process to unfold smoothly."

The department wrote letters to parents to request them to take care of learners while they are home.

Malindi said a recovery plan would be implemented as soon as learning and teaching resumed on Monday.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

