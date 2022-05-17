North West family offers R90K reward for info after man is shot dead in front of wife, baby

Juandré Kidson was shot dead more than a week ago on the N4 in Brits.

The family have since offered a R90 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrators.

The family has questioned the police's response.

A North West family is offering R90 000 for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of three men accused of killing Juandré Kidson, injuring his wife, and trying to steal their one-year-old daughter on the N4.

The Kidson family said they are still trying to come to terms with Kidson being killed in such a "gruesome way while trying to protect his family", on 7 May.

Speaking to News24, Marco said his brother and his family had been travelling from Rustenburg to Brits.

"They had been visiting my parents and driven back the evening as Juandré had to be in church the next day to play his musical instrument," said Marco.

"My sister-in-law had texted my mom a few minutes before the incident occurred. She had told my mom that she [her mother-in-law] must please say a prayer as they didn't feel safe on the road they were on as they needed to stop to change tyres. When my mom tried to call them minutes later, there was no answer to the calls or WhatsApp messages," said Marco.

It is understood that the family were driving in their Hyundai SUV around 20:00 when the vehicle drove over rocks in the road. Juandré then pulled over on the side of the road as he needed to replace a punctured tyre.

While he was busy, three armed men approached.

Marco said:

He was shot and killed in front of his wife and baby while begging for mercy for his family. His wife, Johanette, was shot in the shoulder as she fought the [men] off who tried to grab their baby from her arms.

The family said they are still trying to piece together why this had happened.

Juandré was a well-known businessman in the area and owned his own water company, which delivers water to different areas across the province.

"We are devastated. We don't understand why they had to kill my brother. We can't understand why there is no patrolling in that specific area and why police haven't done anything to curb the crime that happens there," he said.

The family described Juandré as a "family man" who dedicated most of his life to his church.

"He was a very religious man and did everything for his family. He will be sorely missed. He'll forever be remembered," said Marco.

According to Marco, members of the community rallied together to help find the killers and have since donated a total of R90 000 to help find the killers.

Marco said the family questioned why Minister of Police Bheki Cele had not activated a 72-hour plan to find the perpetrators.

He said:

How many people must die on the N4 before he realises how incredibly dangerous the area is? Why hasn't my brother's case received the same priority that the other cases [have] where he [Cele] has instituted a 72-hour plan to find their killers?

The minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told News24 that the police minister does not activate a 72-hour plan, it is done by SAPS at provincial or national level.



"It is important to clarify that the 72-hour activation plan is the mobilisation of maximum resources within 72 hours and not arresting of suspects within 72 hours. This is the standard operating procedure with all serious and violent crime cases such as murder," said Themba.

When asked if the minister is aware of the N4 being a hotspot for crime, she said "such operational matters are brought to the minister's attention by the provincial authorities".

Themba said that if Cele plans to visit the family, the family would be notified.

