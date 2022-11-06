North West govt blows R780 000 on donkey carts to 'alleviate challenges' in rural communities

The North West community safety department has spent R780 000 on 20 donkey carts.

The North West community safety department has spent R780 000 on 20 donkey carts which were given to villagers in the districts of Mahikeng.



Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari said the carts were manufactured in Lonely Park, Mafikeng, and there had been a transfer of skills to some of the beneficiaries.

He participated in the handover ceremony for the animal-drawn carts on Thursday.

Lehari handed the carts to 20 beneficiaries in Dibono and Manawana villages, Mahikeng.

Most of the beneficiaries were women.

The carts reportedly ferry pupils to school, the elderly to pension points, and sick people to clinics.

"The 20 carts were procured for a total of R780 000 inclusive of the three-year maintenance plan.

"As part of the contract with the department, the service provider will maintain the carts for the next three years at no costs to owners," he said.

The carts come in two- (R32 500) and four-seater versions (R45 500).

Lehari's office defended the project and warned people not to peddle unsubstantiated information about the animal-drawn carts on social media.

"The department wishes to plead with social media users to verify information rather than planting falsity and deceitfulness that harm the character of the department, the MEC, and the management.

"The records referred to above are available for anyone wishing to verify them, and the department hereby encourages anyone to contact us on any issue before sharing unsolicited information."



