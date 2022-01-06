North West human settlements department needs R30m to fix homes damaged by storms

North West Human Settlements MEC Lena Miga says her department will need R30 million to rebuild and repair homes damaged in recent storms.

Lena said they would be applying for a Human Settlements Disaster Fund from the national department.

Last week, heavy rains and storms ripped through parts of the country, leaving many without shelter.

The province's Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Lena Miga, said this on Wednesday while handing over a newly built house to a family in the Pheding section of Lebotlwane village in the Moretele Local Municipality.

Miga said the province was in contact with the national department and would be applying for a Human Settlements Disaster Fund.

"Government responded to the call after the disaster was reported. We have now made sure that we take stock of requirements to restore the dignity of our people. And we are in the process of making sure that officials are hard at work in offering assistance to the affected families. We are in contact with the national department as we are applying for a Human Settlements Disaster Fund which, according to our audit, amounts to over R30 million," she said.

One of the many affected families in the province was the Kgwadi family, who received the house on Wednesday after a company offered to build it as part of their corporate social investment.

Hans Kgwadi, 63, and his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren lost everything following the storm.

"I'm happy that I will be moving into a newly furnished house. I want to thank all those who made this possible and thank the municipality for its assistance during a difficult time. I also want to thank the government for restoring our dignity," said Kgwadi.

Miga thanked that company that stepped up to help the Kgwadi family and called on other companies in business with the government to do the same.

"What Mr George Gabuza of Gabzas construction and transport company did is an act of kindness and love for fellow mankind. We pride ourselves with such individuals who open their hearts and assist the government in restoring the dignity of our people. We are aware of your philanthropic acts, and we are thankful as a government to have people like you in our society," said Miga.

