North West man accused of hiding daughter's body in ceiling abandons bail bid

Alex Mitchley
A father was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of his toddler. (iStock)
  • The father of a two-year-old girl has been charged with kidnapping and murder after her body was discovered in the ceiling of his home. 
  • It is alleged that the body of the minor was discovered after neighbours noticed a "bad smell" coming from his home. 
  • The father was initially charged with kidnapping after taking the child from the mother's home without her consent. 

A 47-year-old man from Alabama near Klerksdorp appeared in court for the murder and kidnapping of his two-year-old daughter, whose body was discovered hidden in the ceiling of his house.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused visited his girlfriend's home at extension 20 in Jouberton on 13 May and took his daughter without the mother knowing as she was in hospital at the time.

"The family members, who, at the time, were taking care of the child, assumed he would bring back the child as he usually did. Upon inquiry, he denied taking the child," NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

"On 14 May 2021, when the mother got discharged from hospital, she went on a search for the baby with the help of family members, but they could not find her. The following day, she went to Jouberton police station where a case of a missing person was opened."

READ | Father charged with murder after decomposing body of daughter found in ceiling

Following investigations by police, the father was then arrested on Sunday, 16 May. He was charged with kidnapping as he allegedly failed to tell police where the child was.

"It is alleged that on Monday 17 May 2021, following a bad smell coming from the suspect's house, the neighbours investigated and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling."

A charge of murder was added.

The accused, who has abandoned his bid for bail, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to 1 July for further investigations.

