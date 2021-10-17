1h ago

add bookmark

North West man accused of raping, killing his 70-year-old mother back in dock

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A North West man is expected in court for allegedly raping and killing his mother.
A North West man is expected in court for allegedly raping and killing his mother.
Patrick Pleul, picture alliance via Getty Images

A man accused of the rape and brutal murder of his elderly mother is expected to make his second appearance in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Petrus Moswea, 25, was arrested on Monday after he went to the police and told them about the gruesome crime.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, who was severely assaulted with a knobkerrie, then raped and killed, stayed together with her husband and the accused.

"However, the husband was not at the farm at the time of the incident. Subsequent to questioning, Moswea admitted to raping and killing his mother. He was then arrested," said North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma.

READ | Court overturns conviction of man found guilty of raping girlfriend who didn't want penetrative sex

The body of his 70-year-old mother was found at Nicolaas Farm outside Coligny on Monday, after he led police to the scene.

Moswea made his first appearance in the dock on Wednesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcrimecourt
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1934 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2301 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo