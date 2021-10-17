North West man accused of raping, killing his 70-year-old mother back in dock

A man accused of the rape and brutal murder of his elderly mother is expected to make his second appearance in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Petrus Moswea, 25, was arrested on Monday after he went to the police and told them about the gruesome crime.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, who was severely assaulted with a knobkerrie, then raped and killed, stayed together with her husband and the accused.

"However, the husband was not at the farm at the time of the incident. Subsequent to questioning, Moswea admitted to raping and killing his mother. He was then arrested," said North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma.

READ | Court overturns conviction of man found guilty of raping girlfriend who didn't want penetrative sex

The body of his 70-year-old mother was found at Nicolaas Farm outside Coligny on Monday, after he led police to the scene.

Moswea made his first appearance in the dock on Wednesday.



